For the second consecutive day, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel missed practice due to lingering rib and knee issues, according to Nick Wagoner. With one more day to log any sort of practice before the Niners' Week 4 tilt with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Samuel's status for the divisional matchup could be in doubt.

Wednesday was the first time Samuel popped up on the 49ers' injury report this season. He's coming off an outstanding Week 3 performance against the New York Giants in which he hauled in six catches for 129 yards and one touchdown. He was slow to get up several times following some hits but played 82% of San Francisco's snaps in the 30-12 win.

Samuel has continued to be a versatile weapon for the Niners' offense this season, lining up at both wide receiver and running back. The former first-team All-Pro has 17 receptions and eight rushing attempts through three games this season, scoring one receiving and rushing touchdown each.

The 49ers have dealt with multiple wide receiver injuries over the last few weeks. Brandon Aiyuk missed the Giants game with a shoulder injury and remained limited on Wednesday, though he seems to be trending toward playing on Sunday.

If he's able to go, Aiyuk should have no problem slotting in as the 49ers' No. 1 wide receiver should Deebo Samuel not play. Aiyuk exploded in Week 1, catching all eight of his targets for 129 yards and two touchdowns.

The 49ers enter Week 4 as one of three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL and should be significant favorites over the Cardinals regardless if Samuel is on the field.