The San Francisco 49ers have officially made a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. It's a move that bolsters the defensive line for San Francisco to improve the pass rush alongside Nick Bosa and rookie Mykel Williams.

Reports indicate that the 49ers traded for defensive end Bryce Huff from the Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Huff reunites with San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, as the two spent time together at the New York Jets.

“Breaking: The Eagles will trade DE Bryce Huff to the 49ers, per Adam Schefter. Philly signed Huff to a 3-year, $51.1M deal last offseason, but now send him to San Francisco, where he reunites with Robert Saleh, his former HC with the Jets. The deal will become official after June 1.”

Huff, who is 27 years old, played the first four years of his career with the Jets under Saleh. Last offseason, he signed a three-year, $51.1 million contract with the Eagles, where he played in a rotational position on the defensive line. He ended the 2024-25 campaign with 13 combined tackles (five solo), three tackles for a loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Huff played in 12 games for Philadelphia, starting in six of them.

With Bosa and Williams expected to be the starters at defensive end, the 49ers seemingly added strong depth to the pass rush. Considering Williams is a rookie who was picked in the first round by San Francisco, the club seemingly acquired some depth to help the 20-year-old defensive end adjust to the pro level.

There's a chance Huff earns serious playing time next season, as the 49ers may want to work Williams into the rotation slowly. Williams turns 21 in the summer and is one of the youngest players in the league right now.

San Francisco is slated to begin the regular season with a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. After essentially retooling the roster this offseason, the 49ers hope to find more success in the 2025-26 season after ending last year with a 6-11 record.