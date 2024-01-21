49ers' Deebo Samuel gets hit with brutal injury update in NFC Divisional game

The awful luck continues for San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel in Saturday's playoff game versus the Green Bay Packers, as the star wide receiver has been ruled out following another injury, per NFL Network's Bridget Condon.

Samuel suffered a head injury early in the contest before eventually being medically cleared. He went back to the blue tent, however, after hurting his shoulder in the second quarter. The former First-Team All-Pro was not wearing his pads near the end of halftime, which signaled a worst-case scenario to come.

He had two catches for 24 yards, with San Fran trailing 21-14 at time of print. Fans know how detrimental Samuel's absence could be to the entire offense, and by extension, the 49ers' chances of beating this gritty Packers team.

A Deebo Samuel return looks very unlikely https://t.co/fzZRGVBNd9 — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 21, 2024

The question surrounding this team, besides the ones that emerged in a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas, has always been health. When San Francisco is at full force, particularly on offense, opponents are generally left stumped. Injuries have hindered Deebo Samuel these last couple of years, but he enjoyed a resurgence this season with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards and 12 total touchdowns.

The narrative about quarterback Brock Purdy needing strong weapons to succeed will balloon if the Packers stun the Niners in Santa Clara. A landmark campaign would end on a sour note and have fans wondering if this cursed franchise can successfully carve a path back to the Super Bowl in the near future.

That agonizing fate is far from becoming a reality, however, as the 49ers can quickly regain momentum in this NFC Divisional matchup. Purdy could prove his remaining doubters wrong and keep the team's championship hopes firmly intact.

But that will have to happen without the dynamic Deebo Samuel. At least for tonight.