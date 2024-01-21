Deebo Samuel suffers an injury scare early in the 49ers-Packers playoff game.

The San Francisco 49ers are trying to prove they're the best team in the NFC but first must overcome the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an apparent head injury early in the first quarter. For now, it's not clear if he'll return.

Shortly after being taken to the blue medical tent, Samuel was ruled questionable to return, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. So, the medical staff evaluated the 49ers' star wide receiver.

“49ers' WR Deebo Samuel is being evaluated for a head injury and his return tonight is questionable.”

Samuel appeared to be in some pain after taking a shot on the field. He was slow to get up and the 49ers medical staff surrounded him immediately.

Deebo Samuel is taking awhile to get up after a short gain

The good news is, Deebo Samuel was cleared to return to the game, per Schefter. So, in the end, the 49ers dodged an injury scare.

“WR Deebo Samuel has been cleared to return.”

San Francisco surely dodged a bullet. Deebo Samuel is a monster with the ball in his hands and losing him the playoffs would be less than ideal. Especially considering he suffered a head injury scare early in the game. Had that been a concussion, there would have been a chance Samuel wouldn't be available in the third round of the playoffs if the 49ers take down the Packers.

But, all of that concern is for nought. Samuel is back in action and doing everything possible to help his team advance in the postseason. Look for the 49ers to find a way to get him the ball anyway possible.