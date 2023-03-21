When Brock Purdy suffered an injury in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers offense was brought to a halt. The normally explosive unit was limited to just seven points.

During a recent conversation with reporters, former Eagles defensive tackle, and a new member of the 49ers defense Javon Hargrave spoke on how Brock Purdy’s injury impacted the outcome of the game.

While talking about the NFC Championship game, Hargrave was sure to praise Purdy. He was also honest about how the opposing quarterback problem made things easier for the Eagles defense.

“We kind of knew it was going to be different when all you can do is run the ball. When both quarterbacks go out, and you know exactly what you’re trying to do. Of course, it made it a lot easier for us.” said Hargrave via NBC Sports Bay Area.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hargrave then added, “Trust me, we’ve seen the film on Brock escaping. We knew it was going to be a challenge trying to get to him, so it would have been, definitely, a different game if he had stayed up.”

Brock Purdy suffered an elbow injury early in the NFC Championship game. Following his exit, the 49ers offense turned to veteran quarterback Josh Johnson. Unfortunately, Johnson suffered a concussion not long after taking the field. This left the offense to turn to running back Christian McCaffrey as the emergency quarterback. But as the deficit grew, Purdy returned to the field. Unable to throw the ball, the 49ers offense was brought to a standstill.

With Brock Purdy leading the charge, the 49ers offense excelled. Had he been on the field, the NFC Championship game could have played out drastically differently.