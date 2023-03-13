The San Francisco 49ers have made a huge splash just hours into NFL Free Agency, agreeing to a massive contract with former Philadelphia Eagle Javon Hargrave on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Former Eagles’ DT Javon Hargrave has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million deal that includes $40m guaranteed at signing with the SF 49ers, per sources,” wrote Schefter. “Deal negotiated and confirmed by Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.”

Hargrave was pretty happy with the signing, sharing his thoughts on Twitter on Monday:

The official NFL Twitter also posted a compilation video of arguably the best defensive tackle on the market:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 30-year-old posted a career-high 11 sacks for the Eagles last season, helping pace a fearsome unit that generated 70 overall sacks in 2022 — the third most in NFL history, per ESPN. Hargrave added 16 quarterback hits, 10 tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries last year.

“His 17.2% pass rush win rate when he was lined up on the interior ranked third in the NFL behind Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones and Houston Texans’ Maliek Collins,” wrote ESPN on Monday. “Slippery off the ball with an upfield burst, Hargrave can knife through protection to hit the quarterback or use his lower-body power to push the pocket.”

The third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2016 out of South Carolina State, Javon Hargrave signed a three-year, $39 million free-agent contract with the Eagles during the 2020 offseason.

In his seven-year NFL career, the 30-year-old has compiled 37.5 sacks, 64 quarterback hits and 46 tackles for loss.

It’s an absolutely massive get for the San Francisco 49ers organization, and adds another key piece to an already phenomenal defensive unit.