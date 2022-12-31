By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The San Francisco 49ers will be in Las Vegas for their Week 17 game, but don’t expect George Kittle and co. to join the New Year’s Eve partying in the Vegas Strip.

Kittle shared as much when speaking to reporters on Friday, noting that they won’t really be able to join the festivities to welcome the new year since they’ll arrive late at night on Saturday.

“Goodness gracious no,” Kittle said when asked about partying in Vegas for New Year’s Eve, per David Lombardi of The Athletic. “We’re flying in late Saturday night, so we’re right into meetings. Right into bed. We’re staying 30 miles off the Strip. My blinds will be closed. My wife and my family will be enjoying New Year’s Eve. My phone will be on mute.”

True enough, it will be difficult for the 49ers to party. After all, they will have to meet the Las Vegas Raiders the next day. While the Niners are already secured of a playoff spot, they have every reason to play to win in their bid to prepare for the postseason.

But hey, those little “sacrifices” could pay off for George Kittle and the 49ers. Even without starting quarterbacks Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, they have found a way to win. Now, all they need to do is make sure they are in good shape physically and mentally for what is definitely an interesting playoffs run.

Who knows, they might even have their own party later on if things go in their favor.