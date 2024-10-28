The San Francisco 49ers had a disastrous first half against the Cowboys on Sunday night. They had a touchdown wiped off the board because of a penalty and a fumble that knocked them out of field goal range. Jordan Mason also went down in the first half and is questionable to return to the game, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers RB Jordan Mason is questionable to return tonight due to a shoulder injury,” Schefter posted on social media.

This has been an injury-marred season for the 49ers. Christian McCaffery and Brandon Aiyuk are not available for this game. George Kittle and Deebo Samuel have missed time. And Jauan Jennings is out for a second-straight game. Losing Mason might be the final straw for a season that is on the brink.

The saving grace for the 49ers is that their defense is healthy and dominating this season. They forced one turnover and almost had another later in the half. With Fred Warner controlling the middle of the field, the offense will have plenty of chances this season.

The 49ers have caught the injury bug this season

Every team in the NFL deals with injuries. It is a reality of football that teams have to be prepared for, and the 49ers have been. Mason was the surprise star of Week 1 when Christian McCaffery was unable to go. Jauan Jennings had a massive game when Samuel was out as well. But the amount of injuries San Francisco has suffered this season has been insurmountable.

Brock Purdy started this season well and gave the 49ers a couple of wins they would not have gotten otherwise. The 49ers have to keep leaning on Purdy without his star weapons which is not a recipe for success. If they win the game, it will be because of Purdy.