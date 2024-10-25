ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Cowboys-49ers prediction and pick. These two teams still have a lot of potential, but both have started the season slow and are struggling to a certain extent due to many different factors.

The Cowboys have been inconsistent on their way to a 3-3 record. They were on a bye last week, but they have won against the Browns, Giants, and Steelers and lost against the Saints, the Ravens, and the Lions. The bye might be exactly what the Cowboys needed. The Cowboys desperately need a bounceback, and the 49ers are in a similar spot.

The 49ers have been very inconsistent this season. They are 3-4 and have wins against the Jets, the Patriots, and the Seahawks. They also have losses against the Vikings, the Rams, the Cardinals, and the Chiefs. The 49ers have all of the talent to rebound and should be able to get things going, but they are very injured across both their offense and defense and need to get healthy.

Here are the Cowboys-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cowboys-49ers Odds

Dallas Cowboys: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +176

San Francisco 49ers: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 45.5 (-118)

Under: 45.5 (-104)

How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers

Time: 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Cowboys Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cowboys have been on a bumpy road to start the season on their way to 3-3. They are averaging 336.5 yards per game and scoring 21 points on offense. The offense starts and ends with Dak Prescott. He has 1,602 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions with a 63.4% completion percentage. The running game has struggled and is led by Rico Dowdle, who has 246 rushing yards on 59 carries. Five receivers have at least 100 yards, with CeeDee Lamb leading the way at 32 receptions, 467 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys have struggled on defense this season. They are 24th in yards allowed at 356.5 yards and 28 points per game. The Cowboys have struggled against the run and are only slightly better against the pass. Micah Parsons should be back in this game as the leader on defense up front after dealing with an injury, and then Eric Kendricks in the middle. In the secondary, Malik Hooker and Trevon Diggs are the best players out there. The Cowboys have the talent on defense but must put it together against the 49ers, where they are a team with so much talent but dealing with the injury bug.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The San Francisco 49ers are desperate to right their season, but they must get healthy after being bitten by the injury bug. Their offense has still been great, averaging 404.3 yards and 25.7 points per game. They have excelled with their balance and have managed to run the ball well without their superstar, Christian McCaffrey. Jordan Mason has done well in his place, with 128 carries for 667 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Through the air, Purdy has 1,841 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions, with a 63.9% completion percentage. Out wide, Jauan Jennings has been the best receiver due to injuries, and he has 25 receptions for 404 yards and three touchdowns.

The 49ers' defense has been solid but not as good as they have a history of being. They are 14th in total defense, allowing 318 total yards per game. They have been solid against the run and the pass. However, they need to improve their overall scoring defense because they allow 22.6 points per game, which is good for 16th in the NFL. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are the leaders on defense in the front seven, and Charvarius Ward has been solid in the secondary, even with their injuries. This defense has a great matchup against Dak Prescott and the Cowboy's offense because they have been one-dimensional up to this point in the year, and they have struggled to find offensive weapons next to CeeDee Lamb.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick

These two teams are much better than their current records. The 49ers have been dealing with the injury bug, and the Cowboys have struggled to find any consistency on offense and defense. It should help that the Cowboys had their bye and are coming back home, but the 49ers are the better team. Expect the 49ers to not just win but also cover on the road and get back to .500.

Final Cowboys-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers -4.5 (-105)