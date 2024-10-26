The San Francisco 49ers have been without star ball carrier Christian McCaffrey this season. McCaffrey has dealt with an Achilles injury the entire season thus far. This has led the 49ers to rely on Jordan Mason early on. However, Mason is currently dealing with a shoulder injury of his own. On Friday, the team received updates on both players before they face the Dallas Cowboys.

Mason has been a limited participant in practice so far this week. However, he is expected to play against the Cowboys, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. The more surprising update regards McCaffrey. He may be ready to return sooner rather than later, as Rapoport reported on Friday.

“This might actually be the last game where Jordan Mason is the bellcow. The 49ers have a bye. Christian McCaffrey should start practicing. And there's a very good chance that McCaffrey is on the field November 10th for the 49ers' next game,” Rapoport said while speaking on Good Morning Football.

49ers' offense has held up without Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers made the Super Bowl back in February, falling in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs. San Francisco certainly hoped to contend for the Super Bowl once again this season. However, their Super Bowl aspirations have taken a major hit without McCaffrey on the field.

The 49ers started well in Week 1, taking down the New York Jets 32-19. But cracks began to show, and the team dropped two straight. The 49ers did pick up a win over the New England Patriots in Week 4. Unfortunately, they have lost two of their last three games following that win.

Mason has done a fine job as the starting running back to this point. He has carried the ball 128 times in seven games, rushing for 667 yards and three touchdowns. He is averaging 5.2 yards to carry and a little more than 95 yards per game, according to ESPN. Mason is second in the league in rushing yards, behind only Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry.

Additionally, San Francisco's offense has remained strong overall. In fact, they have gained the second-highest amount of total yards this year, according to ESPN. They are also one of six teams to have rushed for 1000 yards or more this season.

In saying this, the 49ers certainly want McCaffrey back in the fold. The offense is more dynamic when a fully healthy McCaffrey is carrying the ball. These recent reports are welcomed news for San Francisco as they prepare for a showdown with the Cowboys on Sunday night.