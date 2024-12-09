The San Francisco 49ers are swimming in hot water for 2024, especially head coach Kyle Shanahan. A scintillating rumor then surfaced before the Chicago Bears game. Shanahan's name emerged as a trade possibility.

The Niners, however, dominated the visiting Bears 38-13 in Santa Clara. Afterwards, Shanahan doused cold water onto the flaming hot rumbling of him possibly leaving.

“I don't want to be any place in the world more than here,” Shanahan said, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Shanahan and the 49ers are struggling after their 2023 NFC title run. The 49ers entered Levi's Stadium with a 5-7 record and battling for their playoff lives. S.F. remained in position to contend for a final postseason spot, let alone the NFC West title race, with the rout of Chicago. They're now a game behind the second-place Los Angeles Rams in the division.

When did 49ers Kyle Shanahan trade rumor start?

Shanahan's trade bait rumor got sparked by one national NFL insider. Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk offered the idea of the Bears inquiring about Shanahan back on Dec. 3. Though he was suggesting the Bears should try to lure Shanahan away from the 49ers.

“The rules allow it. The prospective employer calls the coach’s current team and expresses interest. If the current team is willing, they negotiate. If an agreement on compensation is reached, the new team has the green light to make the coach an offer,” Florio wrote. “It costs nothing to try. Still, teams (as far as anyone knows) rarely do.”

Florio added how the 49ers had a deal in place to send Jim Harbaugh to the Cleveland Browns back in 2014. General manager John Lynch, however, debunked the rumor three days later.

“I sit back, and I try to be focused, but I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical,” Lynch told reporters.

The GM included how Shanahan has guided two conference titles and four out of the last five division championships. He agreed the standard is to win the Super Bowl, but “we have an excellent head coach.”