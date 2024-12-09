The San Francisco 49ers are swimming in hot water for 2024, especially head coach Kyle Shanahan. A scintillating rumor then surfaced before the Chicago Bears game. Shanahan's name emerged as a trade possibility.

The Niners, however, dominated the visiting Bears 38-13 in Santa Clara. Afterwards, Shanahan doused cold water onto the flaming hot rumbling of him possibly leaving.

“I don't want to be any place in the world more than here,” Shanahan said, via ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Shanahan and the 49ers are struggling after their 2023 NFC title run. The 49ers entered Levi's Stadium with a 5-7 record and battling for their playoff lives. S.F. remained in position to contend for a final postseason spot, let alone the NFC West title race, with the rout of Chicago. They're now a game behind the second-place Los Angeles Rams in the division.

When did 49ers Kyle Shanahan trade rumor start? 

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field before the start of the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium.
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Shanahan's trade bait rumor got sparked by one national NFL insider. Mike Florio of NBC Sports' Pro Football Talk offered the idea of the Bears inquiring about Shanahan back on Dec. 3. Though he was suggesting the Bears should try to lure Shanahan away from the 49ers.

“The rules allow it. The prospective employer calls the coach’s current team and expresses interest. If the current team is willing, they negotiate. If an agreement on compensation is reached, the new team has the green light to make the coach an offer,” Florio wrote. “It costs nothing to try. Still, teams (as far as anyone knows) rarely do.”

Florio added how the 49ers had a deal in place to send Jim Harbaugh to the Cleveland Browns back in 2014. General manager John Lynch, however, debunked the rumor three days later.

Related San Francisco 49ers NewsArticle continues below
Isaac Guerendo latest 49ers running back to pick up injury
Isaac Guerendo latest 49ers running back to pick up injury
Bears hit all-time low after historically bad first-half performance vs. 49ers
Bears hit all-time low after historically bad first-half performance vs. 49ers
Rich Eisen drops surprising 49ers take on Brock Purdy vs. Caleb Williams debate
Rich Eisen drops surprising 49ers take on Brock Purdy vs. Caleb Williams debate

“I sit back, and I try to be focused, but I’ve found the whole discussion on Kyle and some of the stuff rather comical,” Lynch told reporters.

The GM included how Shanahan has guided two conference titles and four out of the last five division championships. He agreed the standard is to win the Super Bowl, but “we have an excellent head coach.”

Shanahan coached a dominating 49ers performance Sunday. The 38 now becomes the 49ers' highest point total this season. Sunday also became the 49ers' most one-sided victory of the season at 25 points. San Francisco, more importantly, stayed afloat in the race to the playoffs. All thanks to the head coach cooling down the three-game slide, then dousing cold water on a very heated rumor involving him.