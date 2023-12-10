The Vikings have benched Josh Dobbs in their Week 14 game against the Raiders amid his failure to get the offense going.

Josh Dobbs' Linsanity-like run with the Minnesota Vikings is over. There were already signs in the previous games that it's coming to an end, but in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders, head coach Kevin O'Connell made it official.

O'Connell benched Dobbs in the fourth quarter of the contest and put Nick Mullens in amid the Vikings' offensive struggles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It wasn't really a surprise after the Vikings found themselves in a scoreless stalemate against the Raiders coming into the final quarter. Clearly, the team needed some change on the offensive end as they try to break the deadlock and win.

Before he was benched, Dobbs threw for just 63 yards on 10-of-23 pass completion. While he took care of the ball well, that just won't cut it in a showdown that they really need to win. The Vikings entered the week with a 6-6 record and on a two-game losing skid, so they can't afford to lose anymore if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Josh Dobbs also struggled in their Week 12 game against the Chicago Bears before their bye, throwing for just one touchdown along with a shocking four interceptions. He completed 22 of his 32 passes for 185 yards, but those turnovers were costly.

There were high hopes Dobbs would be able to overcome the ugly performance and get back to the same form that saw him throw four touchdowns and just one interception in his first three games with the team. Unfortunately, that's not the case.

It remains to be seen what the Vikings will do with Dobbs moving forward, though his benching is definitely not a good sign.