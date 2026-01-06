The Boston Red Sox have stayed active throughout the offseason, acquiring players such as Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras. However, the Red Sox are still looking to add a big bat to the middle of their lineup.

Boston's premier target remains third baseman Alex Bregman. General manager Craig Breslow and company are willing to pay the price to make a signing happen, via Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“The Boston Red Sox want Bregman and have signaled a willingness to pay him big money — perhaps something in the range of what the Tigers offered him last spring, a six-year, $171.5 million deal,” Olney and Rogers wrote.

Whether that is where Bregman's current market sits is yet to be seen. Still, the Red Sox are dialed into conversations. They understand it'll take a sizable chunk to retain the third baseman. But in Boston's mind, Bregman is worth it.

By earning the third All-Star nomination of his career, the third baseman certainly caught the franchise's attention. Over his first 114 games with the Red Sox, Bregman hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIS. While a down season, by his standards, Boston values what he brings to the field, lineup and clubhouse. The team needs a new full-time third baseman after trading away Rafael Devers. Bregman's one year with the team has convinced them he is the perfect fit.

The Red Sox are sure to have plenty of competition until there comes a free agency resolution. But if Bregman's decision comes down to money, Boston is ready to pay.