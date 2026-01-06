The New York Jets have the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. New York went 3-14 in Aaron Glenn's first season as head coach, with one of the worst defenses in the history of the team.

Jets general manager Darren Mougey is not giving up hope on the team. In fact, Mougey says he is more confident than ever that the squad can turn things around.

“We can be competitive right away, next year,” Mougey said, per The Athletic.

Mougey is keeping Glenn for the 2026 season. The Jets are the only team with a 2026 draft pick in the first five selections that is keeping their head coach for 2026.

“Going through this first year and really understanding the landscape of everything is a huge deal. There's a number of things I know I'll be better at … the confidence I have in Moug, our owner, myself, in the foundational players we have, that's where the confidence comes from,” Glenn said to reporters Tuesday, per The Athletic.

While the Jets were atrocious this season, the 2025 team wasn't the worst in franchise history. In 1996 for example, New York won just one game all season to go 1-15, per Pro Football Reference.

Jets have a lot to fix heading into the offseason

The Jets' woes occurred in several areas in 2025, but perhaps nothing was more frustrating to fans than the defense. Jets head coach Glenn has a defensive background, and helped field some great defenses as both a player and defensive coordinator. New York though gave up a whopping 503 points to opposing teams this season.

New York's defense did not record an interception the entire season. That made NFL history for the wrong reasons, as no other team had ever gone through an entire season without an interception since that stat was first recorded more than 90 years ago.

Mougey however is looking on the bright side.

“I'm excited about the offseason as we go into it. I feel more confident today than ever moving forward with what we have going,” the Jets general manager said, per the team's social media.

Time will tell if his optimism pays off. New York hasn't had a winning season in more than 10 years.