The New York Jets once against had a disastrous season in 2025. New York ended the regular season 3-14 and holds the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Jets have plenty of problems to fix this offseason, but the most important one is the quarterback position.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey gave their end of season press conference on Tuesday. It should be no surprise that reporters peppered the pair with questions about quarterbacks.

Mougey declared that New York would leave no stone unturned in their search for their next franchise QB.

“We'll exhaust every option. Free agency, the league, the draft,” Mougey said, per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

New York started the season with veteran Justin Fields at quarterback. He disappointed for much of the season and missed time due to injury. The Jets also played Tyrod Taylor and rookie Brady Cook towards the end of the 2025 season.

Glenn also addressed a question about why fans should believe the team has the infrastructure in place to make things work with a new quarterback.

“We're going to exhaust everything we can to make sure we surround our quarterbacks with guys that's going to help them,” Glenn added. “That's part of making sure we evaluate everything going on. Making sure we have the right people here to evaluate the quarterback.”

Fortunately, the Jets have plenty of resources they can throw at their quarterback search.

New York is projected to have $74.8 million in cap space headed into free agency. That should give them enough ammunition to put some pieces in place in anticipation of drafting a rookie quarterback. Or taking on a large contract in a trade, if they decide to make a splash.

Speaking of the draft, the Jets finally get to reap some rewards from their trade deadline fire sale.

The Jets have 10 total picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round picks and two second-round picks. They will be positioned well to either Fernando Mendoza or Dante Moore at second overall if they so choose.

New York could go in any number of directions during the 2026 offseason. It will be fascinating to see which moves the team makes, especially at quarterback.