The San Francisco 49ers have traded former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick, according to Adam Schefter. Lance gets a fresh start after a tumultuous 49ers tenure, and the Cowboys get a potential post-Dak Prescott quarterback option.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

RECOMMENDED
Nick Bosa holdout, 49ers, John Lynch

RUMOR: Could Nick Bosa miss 49ers’ Week 1 amid contract holdout?

Eva Geitheim ·

Raiders, Cowboys

Raiders vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, pick, how to watch NFL preseason game

RB Hayek ·

49ers, Jake Moody

49ers get concerning injury update on kicker ahead of Week 1

Joey Mistretta ·

More information to follow.