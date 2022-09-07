Trey Lance’s true feelings on not being named 49ers’ captain

With Week 1 of the 2022 season right around the corner, team’s are beginning to announce their captains for the upcoming season. One of the teams that has done just that is the San Francisco 49ers, and one of the guys who ultimately wasn’t selected to be a captain was new quarterback Trey Lance.

Lance will be the 49ers starting quarterback during the 2022 season, and typically quarterbacks earn roles as captains given their involvement as leaders in the teams’ offense. Lance ended up not being selected, though, in what is a somewhat surprising move.

When asked about not getting selected as a captain, Lance didn’t pay it too much mind, saying that he cannot complain about the six guys San Francisco ended up selecting as their captains instead of Lance.

#49ers' Trey Lance not among captains but Nick Bosa is; George Kittle battling injury Lance on captains: "You can’t look at any six of those guys and say he’s a bozo."

The six: Bosa, Kittle, Armstead, Ward, Warner, Williams https://t.co/pA3qsQwRro — Cam Inman (@CamInman) September 7, 2022

It isn’t totally surprising to see Lance not get selected as one of the 49ers captains. He didn’t play much during his rookie season, and has largely been handed the starting quarterback role this offseason. Lance hasn’t really proven himself to his teammates yet, so it makes sense that they opted not to select him as one of their captains for the 2022 season.

For now, Lance will be focused on doing whatever he can to help San Francisco win games this upcoming season. If he does a good job in his first season as a starter, maybe he will be able to earn himself a role as a captain next season. But until then, it’s clear Trey Lance still has some work to do to take charge of the 49ers offense and earn the trust of his teammates.