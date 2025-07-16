The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2024 campaign. San Fran only won six games, missed the playoffs, and finished last in the NFC West. The 49ers are hopeful that their young core of players, led by QB Brock Purdy, can get them back to the postseason in 2025.

49ers tight end George Kittle made a bold promise about quarterback Brock Purdy after his massive contract extension.

“We all still have something to prove every single day,” Kittle said Tuesday on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “So, for the people that like saying that, you know, ‘He's got something to prove,' good for them. I think Brock is just gonna continue to elevate his game and continue to play at a high level. That's all we really care about. I want to be around guys that strive to be better every single day. I don't like being around people who are content because complacency is not a good thing in a locker room. So, if our players are continually practicing their asses off, continually getting better every single day, and they have the desire to get better every day, I'm in a great room, I'm in a great building. So, I'm just happy to be around guys that are like that, and Brock is definitely one of those guys.”

Purdy has been sensational for the 49ers ever since being drafted as Mr. Irrelevant in 2022.

His breakout season came in 2023, when he passed for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The 49ers rewarded him with a $265 million contract extension earlier this offseason. It will keep him in San Francisco through the 2029 NFL season.

George Kittle brushes aside questions about Purdy's 49ers contract being “worth it”

Kittle is clearly a big believer in Purdy.

During the same interview, he brushed aside questions about whether Purdy's contract is “worth it” for the 49ers.

“Our team has done such a good job of building our culture of get into the building, grind, work really, really hard, attack every single day and the outside noise will take care of itself,” Kittle said. “People like to talk about stuff. I think playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers is one of the biggest spotlights in sports because of the guys that played before us. I think that's just what comes with the job. It is what it is. I'm not too worried about Brock.”

Purdy is already putting in extra work.

“He was in Nashville with me a bunch this year,” Kittle added. “We got to run a bunch of routes together, work out together, and that is one determined person. His work ethic has been awesome. Just looking forward to getting back in the building with him next week.”

It will be exciting to see if the 49ers can get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season.