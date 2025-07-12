The 49ers are coming off a disappointing 6-11 finish in 2024, and as they set their sights on a stronger 2025, a lot of their hopes ride on Christian McCaffrey being healthy and back to his explosive self.

After missing most of last season due to multiple injuries, McCaffrey is drawing strong praise from teammates ahead of training camp, with veteran fullback Kyle Juszczyk offering one of the most confident endorsements yet.

“Christian is arguably the best player in the NFL,” Juszczyk told The Athletic. “He was the Offensive Player of the Year two years ago. He changes everything, and he looks incredible. He looks so healthy, he looks so explosive.”

McCaffrey’s 2023 campaign was indeed elite. He rushed for 1,459 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on the ground, finishing with over 2,000 scrimmage yards in total and earning the NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. His performance helped power the 49ers to the Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost.

But in 2024, a string of injuries, including to both Achilles tendons and a knee issue, limited McCaffrey to just four games. He finished the year with 50 carries for 202 yards and no touchdowns, a dramatic decline from his previous output.

San Francisco’s offense suffered as a result. Backup running back Jordan Mason also dealt with injuries, and without offensive weapons like McCaffrey and eventually Deebo Samuel, who was traded to the Washington Commanders in the offseason, the 49ers’ attack sputtered. They fell from NFC champions to last in the NFC West.

Article Continues Below

Now, as the 2025 season nears, the organization is visibly optimistic. Juszczyk, an important part of the offense since 2017, believes this offseason has been one of their strongest in years.

“I feel great about where the offense is. I think we had one of the best summers that we've had in a long time,” he said. “Everybody was there (at workouts), the camaraderie was through the roof. I love the guys that we added. I feel really good about where we're at. … Brock got paid, and we don't have to worry about that.”

Juszczyk himself nearly didn’t return. He was cut for cap space and briefly explored free agency, even visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he ultimately re-signed with the 49ers, citing deep ties to the organization and the Bay Area. During his time with the 49ers, he’s become a perennial Pro Bowler and earned All-Pro honors in each of the past two seasons.

Having the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium this season gives the 49ers a little extra motivation. Kyle Juszczyk admitted it would be a dream to play for a championship on their home turf, but made it clear the team’s focus right now is all about putting in the work at training camp.