While at the American Century Celebrity Championship, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle resumed his feud with WWE Superstar The Miz.

They met on the links during the event. Kittle and The Miz exchanged words. As The Miz gloated towards the crowd, Kittle tuned up the band, hitting a Shawn Michaels-like superkick on The Miz.

George Kittle hits the SWEET CHIN MUSIC on the Miz! pic.twitter.com/As9gZVYKOD — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Previously, the two got physical at WrestleMania 39. Kittle jumped the barricade to hit a clothesline on The Miz during his match against Pat McAfee, a fellow NFL player.

49ers star George Kittle's WWE future

Eventually, Kittle will retire from playing football. He is already heading into his ninth year in the NFL, and he is still at the top of his game. Still, Father Time is undefeated, and Kittle will eventually hang it up.

After that, he seems open to potentially joining WWE. He previously said that he would “love to do WWE” after hanging up the cleats.

“I think there's definitely opportunity within that world, and I would love nothing more than to be a part of it,” he explained. “My only question mark with that is I love being a fan of WWE. I would only do WWE if I bought a ring and practiced my ass off for a long time, so I wouldn't look like an idiot out there.”

We will have to see if that dream comes true. Kittle has been in a WWE ring a few times, and he could be the next great celebrity wrestler.

Throughout his eight seasons in the NFL, the 49ers have made the playoffs in four of those years. They have made it to the Super Bowl twice, losing both games to the Kansas City Chiefs.

He has been named to two First-team All-Pros and three Second-team All-Pros. Kittle has also made it to six Pro Bowls, including the last four in a row.