It appears that undrafted San Francisco 49ers rookie guard Drew Moss is dating the daughter of WWE legend Brock Lesnar, Mya, after hard launching their relationship on Instagram.

He took to Instagram to share pictures of them at a wedding. Moss captioned the post, “Forever wedding date,” which all but confirmed they are dating. Lesnar replied, commenting, “My handsome man.”

The first photo shows Moss and Lesnar side-by-side. The second picture is more fun, as Moss is seen kissing Lesnar's cheek as she smiles into the camera.

Hopefully, their relationship continues to go well. Moss signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. We will have to wait and see if he makes the final roster come the regular season.

It is unclear how long Drew Moss and Mya Lesnar have been dating, but their relationship now appears official. They both played collegiate sports at Colorado State. Lesnar is in her senior season with the track and field team and is coming off a Shot Put National Championship in 2024.

Who is Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya?

Lesnar is one of the standouts of Colorado State's track and field team. She won the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Championships and is a former indoor champion in the shot put. We will see how she supports Moss as the 49ers' training camp inches closer.

Of course, she is the daughter of Brock Lesnar, a WWE legend. He is currently on an indefinite hiatus from the company after being linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Before that, Lesnar was a 10-time world champion in WWE, including a record-setting 504-day Universal Championship reign. That record was later topped by Roman Reigns, who held the Universal Championship for over 1,300 days.

His career in professional wrestling began in 2000. He would make his main roster debut in 2022, instantly being pushed into the main event scene. However, his first stint with the company would only last a couple of years before he left.

He would then have stints in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the NFL, and the UFC before making his WWE return. Lesnar came back to WWE in 2012 with a new MMA-inspired persona.

Throughout the next decade of his career, Lesnar would remain one of WWE's top stars. He would win several world championships and end The Undertaker's legendary WrestleMania streak. Now, fans are waiting for his potential return.