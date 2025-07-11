Jul 11, 2025 at 10:20 AM ET

The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2024 campaign, only winning six games and missing the playoffs. Now the 49ers have a renewed sense of optimism heading into the 2025 season. It helps to have one of the league's best tight ends on the team.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler ranked the top 10 tight ends in the NFL in a recent article. Fowler polled NFL executives, coaches, and scouts to come up with his ranking.

49ers fans will not be surprised to see that superstar George Kittle came in second place on Fowler's rankings. He ranked only behind the phenomenal Brock Bowers.

“He's shown that when he's healthy he's the most complete player at the position,” an AFC scout said. “Durability is the only thing that's really affected that. He embodies San Francisco's culture and that's why they keep paying him.”

Kittle is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and has scored 14 touchdowns over that span.

But one aspect of Kittle's game that separates him from other tight ends is his elite ability against the run and pass. He is truly a game changer on every down.

The 49ers extended both Kittle and QB Brock Purdy this offseason. That alone should give fans faith in the future of the organization.

49ers' George Kittle makes bold claim about tight end value in the modern NFL

George Kittle will always stand up for tight ends.

Kittle made a bold declaration about the importance of tight ends in the modern NFL. He pointed to the past several Super Bowl winners as examples of teams maximizing the position.

“If you look at the past 10 Super Bowl winners, every team has either a Gronk, a Kelce, Dallas Goedert, you have an elite tight end that makes plays for you the entire season,” Kittle said on NFL Live back in June.

It is hard to argue with Kittle on this point.

Travis Kelce, Dallas Goedert, and Rob Gronkowski are just three names, but they cover a lot of ground in recent Super Bowl history.

Tight ends are certainly a valuable position in today's NFL. There are also tight ends like Brock Bowers, Sam LaPorta, and T.J. Hockenson who are incredibly valuable players who haven't made Super Bowl appearances just yet.

The NFL has seemingly taken notice. Look no further than the 2025 NFL Draft, where two tight ends (Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren) went in the first round.

The tight end renaissance is in full swing.