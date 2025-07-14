The San Francisco 49ers had several injuries on offense last season, and that meant that other players had to step up. Jauan Jennings was one of the players who answered the call, and he had one of the best seasons of his career. With one year left on his contract, he's looking for a new deal, but if he doesn't get it, he's looking to be moved, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers WR Jauan Jennings, who is scheduled to make $7.5 million this season in the final year of his deal, wants a new contract or a trade, per sources. 49ers extended Jennings’ deal last year, but that does not change how Jennings feels about this year,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Jennings finished last season with the most targets among 49ers receivers, and had 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns. In Week 3, he had one of his best games of the season, catching 11 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Aiyuk struggled earlier in the season, and Jennings was able to step up and take the pressure off of him. When Aiyuk suffered a season-ending injury, Jennings remained productive.

During the offseason, the 49ers made sure to take care of players such as Brock Purdy and George Kittle, getting them new contracts, but Jennings was one of the players not extended, especially after the season he had.

It makes sense why Jennings would want a trade, and with Deebo Samuel Sr. gone to the Washington Commanders, the 49ers are going to need more production in the wide receiver room. Jennings would be the first person to think of when talking about stepping up for the 49ers, but as of now, his future could also be up in the air with the team.

Of course, even though Jennings wants a trade, that doesn't mean the 49ers have to do it. It will be interesting to see what conclusion the two sides come to.