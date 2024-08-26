The name of the game in fantasy football is workload, and drafting the right running backs relies on a steady diet of touches. Catching passes out of the backfield certainly helps improve a ceiling for a back, but overall touches is an important metric when developing a draft strategy.

But which running backs will gain the most touches in 2024? Regardless of joining a new team, jumping spots on a depth chart, or benefitting from the starter departing, volume reigns supreme in fantasy football.

Let’s take a look at five that gain the most carries and increase their touches for the 2024 NFL season.

Helping kick off our list is James Cook, who is firmly entrenched as the starter in Buffalo. With Latavius Murray and Damian Harris no longer with the Bills, Cook should be in line not just for more goal line work, but for more total touches.

Rookie Ray Davis is the lone competition for Cook, and while early reports for Davis have been optimistic, the Bills and offensive coordinator Joe Brady seem very confident in Cook’s ability to lead the backfield. Turnover questions still surround Cook however, as he goes through spurts of dropping easy passes and fumbling carries, which could put potentially put him in the doghouse again.

Whether or not you believe in the Bills offense this year without Stefon Diggs, you should believe in Cook and his expected workload. With Brady having provided a preview of Cook’s usage when he took over OC duties during the year last season, all signs point to Cook being a strong fantasy football contributor this year.

Having gone from an AFC basement dweller to an NFC competitor, Josh Jacobs is in line for a massive workload in Green Bay. While head coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t necessarily shown a tendency to rely only on one running back in the past, the injuries to both AJ Dillon and rookie MarShawn Lloyd have paved the way for Jacobs to lead the group.

Dillon and Lloyd will both factor into games this season, but uncertainties surrounding both should push more of the RB1 workload back to Jacobs, which is exactly what he was signed for this offseason.

Expect Green Bay to feature Jacbos more in the passing game too, as LaFleur will look to help get Jacobs and Jordan Love on the same page early this upcoming year, music to your ears for fantasy football.

Having chosen Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins as the main running back contributors for a run-focused offense is certainly a choice that the Los Angeles Chargers are fully committing to this season. With Edwards and Dobbins both making their way over from Baltimore, which option will be trusted the most to lead the backfield?

Odds are pointing to Edwards, who is more of a bruiser but has shown a knack for contributing in the passing game too. Having been counted on by the Ravens for goal line work, Edwards has had quite the under-the-radar career, up to this point.

With Dobbins having a checkered injury history, any contributions from the former Buckeye will be seen as plenty surprises, exactly why Edwards is the choice for a substantial workload in 2024.

Zamir White

With Jacobs departing for Titletown, Zamir White will get his first full-season crack at leading the Raiders backfield. Having stepped into the starter’s role upon Jacobs’ injury down the stretch last season, White demonstrated enough to Antonio Pierce and company to let him stay in the lead spot.

The Raiders offense will be a tough unit to predict, solely based on their quarterback questions involving both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. With Minshew nominated as the starter for Week 1, White may be called upon often as the passing game settles down.

Regardless of who is at QB, White should benefit from a backfield that only has Alexander Mattison and rookie Dylan Laube as competition.

The final player on our list of fantasy football running backs to gain the most touches in 2024 is Isiah Pacheco. Having to deal with Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerrick McKinnon in the past, ‘24 looks to be the year for Pacheco and his monster workload.

While Edwards-Helaire is still on the roster, McKinnon is not, and with his departure comes a hole in the passing game. Pacheco, who caught 44/49 targets last season for 244 yards and two touchdowns, is more than capable of taking over that third-down role vacated by McKinnon.

Being a lead back in a strong offense is exactly what fantasy football drafters dream of, and Pacheco fits that mold perfectly. With a strong case for being a top-seven running back this season, look for Pacheco’s workload to increase on his way to being a key part of your championship roster(s).

Which options are you targeting in your fantasy football drafts this year? Which team will help its RB gain touches and jump up the fantasy radar this season?