The name of the game in fantasy football is workload, and drafting the right wide receivers relies on a steady diet of touches. Factoring into the passing attack of an offense is good and all, but being the main target or having a large enough target share that makes you fantasy relevant is an important metric when developing a draft strategy.

With that being said, which wide receivers will gain the most touches in 2024? Regardless of joining a new team, jumping spots on a depth chart, or benefitting from the starter departing, volume reigns supreme in fantasy football.

Let’s take a look at five that gain the most targets and increase their touches for the 2024 NFL season.

Keon Coleman/Curtis Samuel

It remains to be seen which receiver will take on the role vacated by Stefon Diggs, but odds are that it comes from the duo of rookie Keon Coleman or veteran Curtis Samuel. Whichever receiver earns the trust of Josh Allen could find himself in the category of being a fantasy football league winner, especially with their low average draft position (ADP).

Coleman fits the lanky receiver role, being able to stretch the field and box out shorter defenders. But his value could be the biggest in the red zone, where jump balls and fade routes are his to win.

Expecting the former Florida State rookie to come out of the gates hot isn’t likely, especially with the type of plan the coaching staff has had for Coleman’s development, but the workload and targets will be there for Coleman, if he can take advantage of it.

For Samuel, his involvement in the offense will look starkly different when compared to Coleman. With major differences in size, skill set, and overall abilities, Samuel will see a lot of his workload this season come from near the line of scrimmage.

A turf toe injury has sidelined Samuel though, as the former Carolina Panther will be on the shelf for at least another week. When healthy, Samuel should find himself earning work out of the slot as well as an occasional running back, giving him a high ceiling and a great shot at providing more value than his ADP 117 should.

Another rookie on our 2024 targets gained list is New York Giants youngster Malik Nabers, who is in for a monster season. While being able to draft a WR1 somewhere in the fourth round is great value, you may need to pump the brakes ever so slightly.

The Giants offense was a mess last season, and even with Daniel Jones looking to hold onto the QB1 spot this year, there are a lot of question marks. A rushing attack with depth but no real strong option, combined with a team likely playing from behind often, and that could put a ton of work on Jones’ shoulders, in turn handing a big workload to Nabers.

All reports in training camp so far have shown that Nabers has been everything his college tape showed he would be, and that the Giants definitely have their WR1 of the future. The former LSU Tigers star receiver will be looked to early and often during the upcoming NFL season, and you should keep him on your radar as you enter into your fantasy football drafts.

The final rookie on our targets gained list is an easy choice, as Marvin Harrison Jr. walks into an offense desperate for a boundary wideout. With Kyler Murray needing target he can count on, Harrison immediately steps to the front of the line for the Arizona Cardinals to help lead their passing attack.

While better (on paper) than the Giants, expecting Arizona to struggle this season makes a lot of sense. A second-year head coach trying to utilize his star QB in his first full season back from injury paves the way for a lot of potential hiccups, in turn putting the offense in a position to need to throw the ball a lot.

Harrison’s second-round ADP is scary, especially for a player that has not taken one regular season NFL snap yet, but the hype is justified. Expect the former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver to put his name on the fantasy football map early in his rookie campaign, so much so that he should (health dependant) easily be on his way to his first of many 1,000 receiving yardage seasons.

The hype surrounding Jameson Williams has always been there, it has been the production that has been lacking for the Detroit Lions receiver. But with no true competition added this offseason, all signs point to Williams getting another shot at becoming Detroit’s WR2.

While his projected role is the WR2, he likely would be the 3A/3B target in the offense, behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, and near Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions offense last season was extremely successful throwing the ball, which means it can operate without the contributions of Williams.

However, the offseason hype surrounding the former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver has been duly noted, as head coach Dan Campbell and the coaching staff has been singing Williams’ praise. With burner speed and impressive tape in Detroit’s NFC Championship Game loss, Williams and his 111 ADP could be a massive steal come December.

The final receiver on our fantasy football targets gained list is Drake London, who will finally be catching passes from a bonafide NFL quarterback. Even with a few questions surrounding Kirk Cousins’ health are still unanswered, all signs are pointing to the former Minnesota Vikings signal caller being ready for Week 1 this year.

For London, he has earned 110-plus targets in each of his first two seasons, only catching 69 and 72 of them, respectively. By getting their star receiver better, more accurate targets, the Atlanta Falcons can turn their offensive focus more towards funneling the passing attack through London, which would be great for his fantasy football stock.

The Falcons offense could be a work in progress to open the year, as Cousins, WR2 Darnell Mooney, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson are all new in town. But for London, he should have first dibs at establishing a key role in the Atlanta passing attack, finally paying off on his second-round fantasy football ADP.