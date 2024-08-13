Malik Nabers of the New York Giants deals with Jayden Daniels’ taunts and has a childhood connection to Odell Beckham Jr. And he recently issued a confident demand to his quarterback, Daniel Jones.

Nabers will take care of Jones when the season begins, the rookie wide receiver said on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show, via giantswire.com.

“I just put a lot of confidence in him,” Nabers said. “I told him, ‘Every ball (doesn’t) have to be a great ball, just put it around me.’ I’m good enough of a player to adjust my body or go get the ball. Wherever it’s at, just put the ball around me and I’m going to make this spectacular catch.”

Giants WR Malik Nabers plans to shine in 2024

It has to be music to Jones’ ears to hear that kind of talk. Nabers has the potential to be the best receiver Jones has ever had at his disposal. And in training camp, the duo have shown the connection is developing.

“He makes a lot of plays,” Jones told Adams. “He goes up and gets the ball, can get open, can run any route, fast, strong. Everything you want in a receiver.”

Of course, Nabers will have to be healthy to make good on the boast. And his ankle injury Monday opened the door for missed time. Giants head coach Brain Daboll told nydailynews.com he believes the injury isn’t bad.

“I don’t think it’s fractured” Daboll said, but added the Giants’ “medical people” were “still doing evaluation on him.”

The injury might put more pressure on Jalin Hyatt to step into a bigger role while Nabers recovers.

“I’m just trying to show the coaches I can do everything,” Hyatt said. “I’m confident in myself, confident in my abilities. I feel like I can run anything I need to run. When that happens, you gotta take advantage of your opportunities and make the most of it. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

But Hyatt said he believes Nabers will be OK.

“He’s gonna be fine,” Hyatt said. “He’s gonna be alright. It wasn’t nothing major or anything. So he’ll be good. But you don’t wanna see that.”

Of course, Jones has to get in the mix as well. Daboll said Jones is likely to start when the Giants visit the Houston Texans next Saturday afternoon, according to giantswire.com. It will be Jones’ first game action since tearing his ACL in November.

“I have an idea right now, but I want to go through these three practices,” Daboll said. “We’ll talk about it as a coaching staff as the week goes on and end up talking with the players. The plan is to play him.”