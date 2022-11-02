5 marquee matchups you can’t miss during 2022-23 NCAAW season

The women’s college hoops starts on Nov. 6 and the parity across the country remains strong with new faces in the top-25 rankings along with familiar juggernauts. The march to March Madness starts from the onset of the season and there is plenty to tune into when the 2022-23 campaign tips off. Here are five matchups you should mark on your calendar ahead of the women’s hoops season.

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 2 Stanford

Nov. 20, 2:00 p.m. CT (ABC)

This could very well be a showdown of the top two picks in the 2023 WNBA draft. Aliyah Boston, the consensus No. 1 pick in next year’s draft, will face Haley Jones and the rest of the Cardinal on primetime. The two programs almost faced each other in last year’s championship before UConn stunned Stanford in the Final Four. The fans were robbed of seeing two of the most talented teams in the country compete against one another on the biggest stage in college sports. Stanford will have its most telling litmus test for where it ranks against the defending champs. Jones vs. Boston already offers enough intrigue for people to tune into this one and this has to be at the top of the list of early-season games to watch in 2022-23.

DePaul vs. No. 6 UConn

Jan. 8, 12:30 p.m. CT

For a better part of two decades, UConn has been at the top of women’s basketball. However, this season, they are going to be weaker after injuries depleted their depth. Everyone in the BIG EAST will be targeting them and a chance to knock their intra-conference foe’s ranking in the process. DePaul is no exception. Sophomore Aneesah Morrow, who was the only non-senior named to the Associated Press’ preseason All-American team, will be looking to avenge the win they let slip through their grasp when Paige Bueckers was out last season. Morrow is an elite talent whose work ethic is unmatched. She and the Blue Demons are going to come out and show they belong in the top-25 with UConn.

No. 3 Texas vs. No. 8 Iowa State

Jan. 9, 4:00 p.m. CT

This is going to be one of Texas’ biggest test this season. Ashley Joens and the Cyclones are coming into town with experience. They also brought in Stephanie Soares, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year, to fill in their hole in the front court. However, the Longhorns are betting on another leap from sophomore Rori Harmon, who enjoyed a productive season where she averaged 11.5 PPG and 5.0 APG. They also nabbed DePaul’s Sonya Morris in the transfer portal, an underrated move for someone who can score at will. 6-foot-4 Taylor Jones will battle Soares in the paint while Harmon and Joens make up the star power in this matchup.

No. 4 Iowa vs. No. 11 Indiana

Feb. 9, 5:30 p.m. CT

It was only a year ago when Iowa was struggling to find its footing after a disjointed start to the season. Meanwhile, Indiana was looking like a team that could make a deep tournament run on the back of its senior leadership. The Hawkeyes started to turn things around when they pushed their way to the Big Ten championship on the backs of Caitlin Clark, Monica Czinano and Gabbie Marshall. The Hoosiers took down every team in their path in the Big Ten tournament but saw their offensive output go down after Mackenzie Holmes battled with injuries and a minutes restriction. The championship was close until Iowa was able to pull away with the upset.

Indiana has lost some of its core but make no mistake: it will be seeking revenge now with Holmes at full strength.

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 1 South Carolina

Feb. 23, 6:00 p.m. CT

Tennessee essentially rebuilt its starting unit via the transfer portal (sensing a theme here?). Key returnees Jordan Hurston and Tamri Key are now surrounded by top end talent of the likes of Jasmine Powell, Rickea Jackson, Jillian Hollingshead and Jasmine Franklin. Head Coach Kellie Harper is going to have to navigate how to utilize all of this talent (not a bad “problem” to have) but Tennessee is now in a position to compete with South Carolina in the SEC. Is it likely that the program can win the conference crown with so many new pieces? Probably not. However, the team is overflowing with talent and has to be taken as seriously as their No. 4 preseason ranking indicates.