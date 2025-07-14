Winning a Lombardi Trophy is the easiest way to generate respect in the NFL, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has already reaped the rewards of this dynamic.

ESPN recently surveyed executives, coaches, and scouts to rank the top 10 players at 11 different positions. Hurts was named the ninth-best quarterback on this year’s list after being noted as an honorable mention on the previous iteration.

“Hurts' status is cemented. He's a Super Bowl winner who plays big in big moments. He's the most potent short-yardage quarterback rusher in NFL history. His streak of four consecutive seasons with 10 or more rushing touchdowns is the league's longest ever for a passer,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“He's also one of the game's most accurate passers, ranking first in completion percentage over expected (+6.6). And he throws a beautiful deep ball. That touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in Super Bowl LIX was a Superdome-sized work of art.”

Through 15 games last season, Hurts tossed 18 touchdown passes and five interceptions while totaling 2903 passing yards, 630 rushing yards, and 14 rushing touchdowns. The Eagles’ offense was also enhanced by the presence of running back Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

Hurts has proven his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback, but some still question whether or not The 26-year-old can be consistent in the pocket. Despite the fact that he has made two Super Bowl appearances, the Houston native has not yet shown that he can carry the offensive load in this fashion.

“When asked to be a high-volume thrower in 2023 (538 attempts), Hurts struggled taking care of the ball, resulting in 15 interceptions. To his credit, he cut that number down to five in 2024, though on far fewer attempts (361),” Fowler wrote.

“The question isn't whether Hurts belongs in the top 10 — he undoubtedly does. It's whether he has the ability from the pocket to vault into the top five eventually, as his Super Bowl pedigree would suggest he could.”

The Eagles will carry lofty expectations into the 2025 season, and Hurts will have an opportunity to answer some lingering questions regarding his ceiling.