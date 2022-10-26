UConn star freshman joins Paige Bueckers on sidelines with devastating injury

UConn can’t seem to avoid the injury bug. It was announced today freshman Isuneh (a.k.a Ice) Brady will miss the entire NCAAW season after dislocating her patella in her right knee. According to ESPN, the injury occurred on Oct. 21 and underwent a successful on Tuesday.

Brady was a five-star recruit coming out of high school and was listed as ESPN’s No. 5 prospect in last year’s class. She averaged 20.7 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game her senior year of high school.

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma released a statement following the news.

“Anytime any player has an injury, it’s so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be,” Auriemma said in a statement. “When that’s taken away — regardless of how long they’re out — to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she’s been here and I’m really confident that when she does come back, she’s going to be better and more impactful than she already has been.”

Even after losing junior Paige Bueckers for the entire season, UConn’s depth will be tested. The Huskies lost key members of last year’s team in Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook to the WNBA draft. Right now, UConn only has 10 active players on its roster. The team is also ranked outside of the top-five in the Associated Press’ preseason women’s basketball rankings since the 2006-07 season.

The good news for the Huskies is they still have Azzi Fudd, Aaliyah Edwards and Caroline Duecherme leading the charge. Ayanna Patterson, the No. 4 recruit in last year’s class, and her rare explosiveness will help aid UConn this season.