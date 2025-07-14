In the world of combat sports, few figures court controversy quite like Conor McGregor. But on his 37th birthday, the UFC superstar found himself at the center of a social media firestorm not of his own making. American rapper Azealia Banks, never one to shy away from drama, took to X (formerly Twitter) to wish McGregor a “happy birthday” in the most NSFW way imaginable, by sharing what she described as a “horrific” photo and a scathing message that left the MMA community stunned.

A Birthday Message Like No Other

Azealia Banks is known for her no-holds-barred approach to social media, but even by her standards, the birthday message she sent to Conor McGregor was jaw-dropping. Accompanying a graphic photo, Banks wrote: “How you gonna send a b***** some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell… do you know who tf I am?… THIS IS HARAM”. The post, which quickly went viral, was not only explicit but also laced with accusations of harassment and threats, suggesting that McGregor had sent her unsolicited nude photos and then attempted to intimidate her into silence.

🚨Azealia Banks wishes Conor McGregor a happy 37th birthday by sharing a horrific photo on X platform stating “How you gonna send a b***** some crooked d*** pics then threaten her not to tell… n**** do you know who tf I am?… THIS IS HARAM” #ufc #conormcgregor #azealiabanks pic.twitter.com/EDIlZxCX0Z — West Till Death (@WestTillDeath) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

The reaction was immediate. Fans, critics, and MMA observers flooded the comments, with many expressing shock but not necessarily surprise, after all, McGregor’s name has become almost synonymous with scandal in recent years.

Open Twitter and see I'm seeing Conor McGregor's schlong all over my TL. Is this how we starting Monday? pic.twitter.com/cVsSfJKikm — Jason Williams (@jasoneg33) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

I have just seen a naked Conor McGregor mirror pic on my timeline honestly just shocked it took this long to happen. — Benny P 🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

when you walk in on Conor “lifting weights” pic.twitter.com/MBG3zlIew4 — MacMally 🍀 (@MacMallyMMA) July 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

This is All Too Familiar for Conor McGregor

For Conor McGregor, this latest scandal is just another chapter in a career defined as much by controversy as by athletic achievement. Once hailed as the face of the UFC, McGregor’s journey from Dublin plumber to global superstar is the stuff of legend. His knockout of José Aldo in 13 seconds, his epic battles with Nate Diaz, and his historic two-division championship run made him a household name.

But outside the octagon, McGregor’s legacy has been repeatedly tarnished by legal troubles and personal scandals. His rap sheet reads like a tabloid’s dream, multiple arrests for assault, allegations of sexual misconduct, and a notorious bus attack at UFC 223 that left fellow fighters injured.

🚨| More footage of Conor McGregor on the night of the alleged sexual assault. 1st clip: Supposedly at half time of the game. 2nd clip: The alleged victim taking a video selfie with the UFC star just moments before the alleged sexual assault. [per @TMZ_Sports] pic.twitter.com/87ryuH2tgJ — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 16, 2023 Expand Tweet

In 2018, he was found liable in a civil case for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand in Dublin, a verdict that cost him dearly both financially and reputationally. More recently, he faced a civil lawsuit in the United States over allegations of sexual assault during the NBA Finals in Miami, with the plaintiff alleging a violent encounter in a stadium restroom.

His troubles have not been limited to the legal system. McGregor has been caught on camera punching a man in a Dublin pub, smashing fans’ phones, and engaging in heated public arguments. Each incident has chipped away at the luster of his stardom, raising questions about his temperament and suitability as a role model.

As the dust settles on this latest scandal, the question remains: how much more can Conor McGregor’s brand withstand? Each controversy further erodes his standing, both in the MMA community and in the public eye. Whether McGregor chooses to respond to Banks’s allegations or attempts to let the news cycle move on, the damage to his reputation is undeniable.

As the MMA world watches and waits, it’s clear that McGregor’s ongoing battles outside the cage are threatening to overshadow his once-legendary achievements inside it. With every new controversy, the line between fighter and celebrity blurs further, leaving fans to wonder if the Notorious one can ever reclaim his former glory, or if his legacy will ultimately be defined by scandal rather than sport. Only time will tell if McGregor can stage a comeback, not just in the octagon, but in the court of public opinion.