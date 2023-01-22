We are off to the races to share with you the Top 5 strongest cards in Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion, Crown Zenith. Similar to Shining Fates, this Pokemon TCG latest expansion is a mini-set that comes between the main sets. There are a lot of great cards that can be part of the list but here’s what we think that would work great in the current meta of the game with the strongest Pokemon cards in Crown Zenith.

Top 5 Strongest Cards in Pokemon TCG: Crown Zenith expansion

5. Zacian VStar

Type: Pokemon, Metal

HP: 270

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass x2

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Break Edge

Damage: 200

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: This attack’s damage isn’t affected by Weakness, Resistance, or any effects on your opponent’s Active Pokemon.

The first card on the list of Top 5 Strongest Pokemon Cards in Crown Zenith expansion is a Pokemon Card in the form of Zacian VSTAR. You can play Zacian V from Sword and Shield Base Set, which will allow you to use Intrepid Sword to accelerate energy to this Pokemon. Next, the damage output from the Break Edge can easily slice through annoying effects like Miltank’s Ability, Miracle Body which allows it to prevent all damage done to this Pokemon by attacks from the opponent’s Pokemon V. As for its VSTAR Power, you can easily one-shot Knock Out tanky opposing Pokemon with the recoil of 30 damage to yourself. The additional HP is notable as it beefs up Zacian from the Pokemon TCG’s latest expansion to a great spot.

VSTAR Power

Sword Star

Damage 310

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x2, Normal Energy x2

Description: This Pokemon does 30 damage to itself. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

4. Rotom VStar

Type: Pokemon, Electric

HP: 250

Weakness: Fighting x2

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x1

Moveset:

Scrap Pulse

Damage: 80+

Energy Cost: Electric Energy x2

Description: Put any number of Pokemon Tool cards from your discard pile in the Lost Zone. This attack does 40 more damage for each card you put in the Lost Zone in this way.

VSTAR Power

Conversion Star

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: During your turn, you may use this Ability. Discard any number of cards from your hand. Then, draw that many cards. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Rotom VSTAR comes into the fourth spot in the Top 5 Crown Zenith Pokemon Cards as it utilizes Scrap Pulse with an 80 damage output which can be increased by 40 per Pokemon Tool card that you place from your discard pile in the Lost Zone. This Pokemon card can easily counter and Knock Out a Lugia VSTAR simply by discarding 2 Pokemon Tool Cards since Lugia VSTAR has an electric-type weakness. Of course, Rotom VSTAR’s ability is just as useful in the game as it allows you to discard any number of cards from your hand to draw that much as well. You may pick up Pokemon Tool cards that you can discard by using Professor’s Research and place them in the Lost Zone via Scrap Pulse. Another great way to play this card in the game is by using Lucky Egg or the Tower of Darkness engine and discarding some of the scrolls that are around. This makes Rotom VSTAR a viable card to do easy Knock Outs throughout your matches.



3. Zamazenta

Type: Pokemon, Metal

HP: 130

Weakness: Fire x2

Resistance: Grass -30

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Metal Shield

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: If this Pokemon has any Energy attached, it takes 30 less damage from attacks (after applying Weakness and Resistance).

Retaliate

Damage: 100+

Energy Cost: Metal Energy x2, Normal Energy x1

Description: If any of your Pokemon were Knocked Out during your opponent’s last turn, this attack does 120 more damage.

The third strongest Pokemon card in Crown Zenith is actually a Zamazenta that’s not even a Pokemon V and there’s a pretty good reason why. It has the Ability to reduce incoming damage output from opposing enemy Pokemon by 30 if it has any Energy card attached to it and has the potential to actually Knock Out Crobat, Lumineon, and other basic Pokemon V that are still being set up by your opponents with Retaliate. It’s actually a good engine to play against Lost Engine decks giving it a good chance to be great at this current meta before Scarlet and Violet get to be released. With its simplicity, the Zamazenta in this Pokemon TCG latest expansion earns the third spot in our list.

2. Sky Seal Stone

Type: Trainer, Pokemon Tool

HP: None

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: None

Moveset:

VSTAR Power

Star Order

Description: During your turn, you may use this Ability. During this turn, if your opponent’s Active Pokemon VSTAR or Active Pokemon VMAX is Knocked Out by damage from an attack from your Basic Pokemon V, take 1 more Prize card. (You can’t use more than 1 VSTAR Power in a game.)

Number 2 on the Crown Zenith Strongest Pokemon Cards list is a Pokemon Tool card which is the Sky Seal Stone which is a very interesting tool card that allows you to take an additional prize card after Knocking Out a VSTAR or a VMAX. Imagine Knocking Out a Pokemon VMAX and taking 4 prize cards instead of 3. Some viable Pokemon that we see utilizing this Pokemon Tool would be Raikou V which can Knock Out a Lugia VSTAR or a Palkia VSTAR or even a Drappion V which can Knock Out a Mew VMAX which is often used in the current meta. In this Pokemon TCG latest expansion, speeding things up by getting more Prize cards is something to watch out for.

1. Radiant Eternatus

Type: Pokemon, Dragon

HP: 170

Weakness: None

Resistance: None

Retreat Cost: Normal Energy x2

Moveset:

Ability

Climactic Gate

Damage: None

Energy Cost: None

Description: When you play this Pokemon from your hand onto your Bench during your turn, you may search your deck for up to 2 Pokemon VMAX and put them onto your Bench. Then, shuffle your deck. If you use this Ability, your turn ends.

Power Beam

Damage: 200

Energy Cost: Fire Energy x1, Dark Energy x1, Normal Energy x1

Description: None

The strongest Pokemon card in the Crown Zenith expansion has to be none other than the Radiant Eternatus. This Pokemon Card is easily the strongest card as it can place two Pokemon VMAX on your bench. This means you can place any VMAX card that is already tanky, has a great ability, or has strong damage output early in the game. Imagine placing two Shadow Ryder Calyrex which can easily attack, support, and be your tank into the bench or a Duraludon VMAX, a Flying Pikachu VMAX, or any VMAX Pokemon of your choice. If you get to act first, you can use up a Quick Ball to get Radiant Eternatus into play instantly. The Radiant Eternatus can make any Pokemon VMAX shine again and that’s what we are bound to see with the addition of this mini-set expansion.

The meta is everchanging and will continue to be improved as we all see more cards being introduced in the gameplay. With all these new cards that you can add to the mix, there are endless possibilities on how to win against your opponents in Pokemon TCG. Especially now that Radiant Eternatus can make any Pokemon VMAX come into the limelight once again, there are new combos that we have yet to see. Make sure to check out ClutchPoints Gaming for the latest news, updates, and events on everything and anything about Pokemon. Best of luck, Trainers!