Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is showing off his new tattoo… TV show. The rapper/producer announced he is developing an unscripted tattoo transformation series for Hulu called Redemption Ink. The title is a reference to the tattoo shop of Hutchinson, Kansas-based artist Luis Gutierrez, which shares the same name and provides the inspiration for the series.

Redemption Ink, created by Matt Bazan and executive produced by Jackson and SallyAnn Salsano (with Gutierrez also on board as a producer), will follow “ex-gang and hate group members at a crossroads in their lives,” according to Deadline. “As a first step toward redemption, these troubled individuals are covering up their gangland tattoos, which stand as constant reminders of their dark and complex histories. While sitting in the chair, they will share their emotional stories with the talented tattoo artists devoted to giving them hope.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has proven to be a prolific TV producer. His production company, G-Unit Film & Television, has its hand in numerous projects for various outlets. He is behind the hit Starz show Power, which in addition to executive producing, he also directed and starred in. He is also an executive producer on that show’s three spin-offs Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and Power Book IV: Force. He also recently announced he has three BMF spinoffs in development, along with a British boxing drama called Fightland.

The multi-talented and multi-tattooed Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson turned his own life around after early arrests and became one of the most successful rappers of all time, in addition to his recent Hollywood achievements. It should come as no surprise then that Jackson now wants to shine a light on others’ redemption stories, while rewarding them with some fresh ink.