The Philadelphia 76ers are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a 76ers-Bucks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers are 36-29 this season, but they have been losing lately. Philadelphia has also lost to the Bucks twice this season. Tyrese Maxey has averaged 27.5 points per game and 7.5 assists. Kelly Oubre Jr has scored 19.5 points per game, as well. As a team, the 76ers are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Bucks this season. Besides Joel Embiid, the main players for the 76ers should be healthy heading into this game.
The Bucks are 42-24 this season, but they have lost three of their last four games. Milwaukee does have two wins against the 76ers, though. In those games, Damian Lillard is scoring 31.5 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.5 points and 12.0 rebounds per game against Philadelphia. As a team, the Bucks are scoring 118.5 points per game. Khris Middleton remains out for this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Bucks Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +9 (-114)
Moneyline: +315
Milwaukee Bucks: -9 (-106)
Moneyline: -400
Over: 223 (-110)
Under: 223 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Bucks
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia, Bally Sports Wisconsin
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have struggled against the Bucks, and without Embiid. However, Tyrese Maxey should be active in this game. With that, the 76ers at least have one person who can put on a show. They do need other role players to step up, though. Philadelphia needs to score to keep up with the Bucks. Luckily, the Bucks allow 117.3 points per game. Milwaukee has their own struggles defensively, and Maxey needs to lead the 76ers in taking advantage of this. If they do that, they will keep this game close.
Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bucks do a fantastic job scoring the basketball. They are the fourth-best scoring team in the NBA, and they have been able to put up 118.5 against the 76ers. When the Bucks score at least 115 points this season, they have a record of 35-8. The Bucks should be able to put up this number again Thursday night. If they do, they are definitely going to win this game.
Milwaukee has held the 76ers to a low amount in each game played this season. That is something they will be able to do again in this game. Milwaukee is 20-6 when they allow less than 115 points this season. The 76ers are a much worse team without Embiid, so the Bucks will have an easier time. As long as the Bucks score as they have been, they will win this game easily.
Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick
The 76ers are without their MVP, and they have lost 21 of 31 games without him. The Bucks have dominated the 76ers this season, and I do not think that is going to change in this game. Milwaukee will be able to beat the 76ers in this game. I like Lillard, Antetokounmpo, and the Bucks to win this game pretty handily. I am going to take them to cover the spread at home.
Final 76ers-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks -9 (-106)