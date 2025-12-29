The New England Patriots have accomplished one of their goals of the 2025 NFL season: They won the AFC East. They did that after defeating the New York Jets, 42-10, combined with the Buffalo Bills' 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While the team has its sights set on the playoffs, there is more imminent news sure to excite Patriots fans.

On Monday, New England released defensive back Miles Battle and center/guard Brenden Jaimes, per Patriots' reporter Jack Alymer. That appears to be a move that signals the pending return of two crucial starters: defensive tackle Milton Williams and offensive tackle Will Campbell.

Both players have been instrumental in New England's surprising jump toward the top of the conference.

The Patriots signed Williams in free agency after he helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 59. He made an immediate impact, helping New England boast one of the NFL's top rushing defenses.

On the other side of the ball, Campbell has had an equally important role. The Patriots used their 2025 first-round draft pick to select the offensive tackle out of LSU.

He helped steady the ship on the offensive line, allowing second-year quarterback Drake Maye to thrive. Earlier in the morning, Patriots' head coach Mike Vrabel announced that he expects Campbell to return to practice this week.

The young tackle spent time on injured reserve after sustaining a sprained MCL. Meanwhile, Williams has been out since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11. While he was out, New England's rush defense was visibly and statistically weaker.

Both would prove crucial, particularly Campbell come playoff time if New England faces a Houston Texans' pass rush.