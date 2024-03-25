The Philadelphia 76ers are on the West Coast to take on the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Check out our NBA odds series as we hand out a 76ers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The 76ers are coming off a tough game in Los Angeles against the Clippers on Sunday. Having to play the Kings on the next night is not going to be easy. They have beaten Sacramento once this season, though. In that game, Tobias Harris finished with 37 points to lead the team. Tyrese Maxey was next with 21 points in the win. As a team, the 76ers shot 43.0 percent from the floor, but they made 15 threes. Joel Embiid remains out with his knee injury while Kyle Lowry is questionable.
The Kings are 41-29 this season, and they have won three of their last four games. Sacramento put up just 93 points in their loss against the 76ers earlier this season, though. In the loss, De'Aaron Fox led the team with 21 points. Domantas Sabonis finished with a double-double while Malik Monk had 15 off the bench. As a team, the Kings shot just 33.7 percent from the field. Sacramento will be healthy against the 76ers for this one.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: 76ers-Kings Odds
Philadelphia 76ers: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +320
Sacramento Kings: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -405
Over: 218.5 (-110)
Under: 218.5 (-110)
How to Watch 76ers vs. Kings
Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT
TV: NBA TV
TV: NBA TV
Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The 76ers have not played well without Embiid, but they have a chance to win this game if their defense plays as they did in the first matchup. Philadelphia allowed just 93 points in their win over Sacramento, which makes it very easy to win. I would not expect the 76ers to allow less than 100 again in this game, but less than 110 would be very helpful. They are 20-6 when they allow less than 110 this season.
The 76ers, as mentioned, have struggled without Embiid. However, the 76ers did not have Embiid in their first matchup against the Kings, either. That can not be an excuse for them in this game. They were already able to handle business against the Kings without their MVP, and this game could have a similar outcome.
Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win
Yes, the 76ers can not use not having Embiid as an excuse, but that is the fact of the matter. Without Embiid this season, the 76ers are 12-24. They are clearly a worse team without him, and it is going to be very hard for them to win on the road. Pair this with the 76ers having to play this game the day after taking on the Clippers, and the Kings have a big advantage.
The Kings should be able to put up points in this game. I would not expect 120 points or anything crazy, but definitely more than 93. Without Embiid, the 76ers allow just under 115 points per game, which is not bad. However, it can be enough for the Kings to win this game. If Sacramento can get good games from Sabonis and Fox, they are going to cover this spread at home.
Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick
It is very hard to bet on the 76ers when they do not have Embiid in the lineup. For that reason, I am going to take the Kings in this game.
Final 76ers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -9 (-110)