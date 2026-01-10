Indiana football are putting on a clinic in Atlanta, and Fernando Mendoza is the professor. Just minutes after capitalizing on a Dante Moore fumble, the Hoosiers struck again to blow the College Football Playoff semifinal wide open. Mendoza, looking every bit the Heisman winner, launched a gorgeous 13-yard touchdown pass to E.J. Williams Jr. down the sideline. The strike extended Indiana’s lead to 41-7 in the third quarter, leaving the Oregon Ducks stunned and searching for answers.

Indiana CAN'T STOP SCORING as they get another TD! pic.twitter.com/7Mp05sUXty — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

This game is quickly turning into a rout. After a tight first quarter, Indiana has exploded, reeling off 28 unanswered points. The connection between Mendoza and Williams was the dagger that might have just put this game out of reach. Mendoza has been surgically efficient, picking apart Dan Lanning’s defense with the kind of poise that has NFL scouts drooling.

It’s not just the offense, though. The Hoosiers are feeding off the momentum created by their defense, which has forced multiple turnovers from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore. But when the offense gets the ball back, they aren't wasting any time. Mendoza’s ability to push the ball downfield is stretching the Ducks thin, and right now, Oregon looks completely outmatched.

If the Ducks don't find a way to stop the bleeding soon, they’ll be watching the National Championship from the couch. Indiana is rolling, and they show zero signs of slowing down.