PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid is starting to look more like the best version of himself. Still, Nick Nurse wants to see the Philadelphia 76ers' franchise superstar make a tweak to his game.

Although he missed the Sixers' loss to the Phoenix Suns, Embiid has looked way better over his last few appearances. He has averaged 30.4 points per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and a whopping 56.3 percent from deep. Nurse wants to see Embiid keep shooting from downtown.

“I'd like them to be drives or threes a little bit more,” Nurse said of Embiid's shots. “The only thing I say is, somebody will say, ‘Oh geez, why do you want him to shoot threes and why don't you want to [get in the paint]?’ He's just such a good shooter, right? He's such a good shooter and if they're gonna plug the lane off him then I think he's gotta make 'em pay for that.”

Although Nurse doesn’t want Embiid to force shots, he has an idea for a range of attempts he would like to see.

“You gotta play out [how] the defense is gonna play you. You gotta take what's there some of the times,” he said. “But I think it should be in the six to nine range, that he should be able to find that many a game.”

Nick Nurse wants Joel Embiid to shoot more threes

Shooting that many triples is a tall order for Embiid, who has been efficient on catch-and-shoot threes throughout his career. While Victor Wembanyama shoots a staggering 9.4 three-pointers per game, no other center comes close to that mark.

Embiid averages 3.8 three-point tries per game this season. He's increased his frequency in triples significantly from last season, when 16.3 percent of his field-goal attempts were threes. This season, 22.4 percent — nearly a quarter — of his field goals come from behind the arc.

However, even if Embiid shot as many overall shots as he did last season (21.8), he would be behind Nurse's goal for treys. The 76ers' head coach wants Embiid to be one of the highest-volume shooters of three-pointers at his position. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jaren Jackson Jr., two other high-scoring bigs who are known for their abilities to stretch the floor, respectively average 4.9 and 5.2 three-point attempts per game.

Nurse's request hints at a desire for the 76ers' offense to be less focused on Embiid operating at the high post and more about going to more five-out looks. He wants more drives and kick-outs to the perimeter and for the big guarding Embiid to be dragged further out of the paint.

The Sixers, however, have found success with Embiid at the high post, a spot that allows him to score in more one-on-one settings while still monitoring the floor in front of him. Getting the ball to him in that area has a similar effect to someone driving past their defender — and it's still not easy to double him because it opens up a shooter on the perimeter or a cutter along the baseline.

Embiid's defender is indeed closer to the basket when he's in the post compared to behind the arc. However, they’re still fixated enough on Embiid not to be in an optimal shot-blocking position. Nurse wants defenders to have to choose whether to honor Embiid's three-ball or help in the paint.

Having Embiid shoot more threes offers two distinct advantages that being in the post does not.

First, it takes less of a toll on his body by minimizing how physical the defense can be with him. Game strategies should always focus more on winning games but for someone as injury-riddled as Embiid, making his workload easier is something the Sixers will always have to consider.

Second, it allows him to get back on defense quicker. More threes from the big man would allow the 76ers' best defender to be involved in more defensive possessions. Hustling back and guarding fast breaks might negate some of the built-in pockets of rest but it would help Philly's poor transition defense.

Joel Embiid increasing his three-point volume will have to be the result of improved playmaking and chemistry from his co-stars. The big man isn’t likely to start pulling off-the-dribble shots from deep, so he'll have to get set up for those looks. The 76ers have had more time to gain chemistry with all three of their stars being healthy for more than a game or two and this request from Nurse seems to be his latest idea to unlock their talents simultaneously.