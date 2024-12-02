Injuries have hit the Philadelphia 76ers hard to begin the 2024-25 season. As Joel Embiid continues to manage his left knee injury, numerous other role players are also fighting to stay healthy. Embiid's backup, Andre Drummond, will now miss several games.

The 76ers announced that Drummond, who sprained his right ankle in Philly's win over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, will be out for the team's next three games and re-evaluated this weekend. After facing the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday in their final NBA Cup game of the season, the Sixers will host the Orlando Magic for games on Wednesday and Friday.

Drummond's absence and the uncertainty around when Embiid will return means that rookie center Adem Bona should get plenty of chances to play. The 41st overall pick has looked solid in his early opportunities, though the big, physical Magic will be a big test for him. Guerschon Yabusele, who has been one of the team's best players to begin the season, will play more at the five than the four, too.

76ers add Andre Drummond ankle sprain to list of injuries

Drummond's absence leaves the small 76ers even smaller, though there are a handful of players who could return to action soon.

According to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire, Caleb Martin (upper back soreness), Kyle Lowry (right hip strain) and Reggie Jackson (right knee soreness) were all full participants in the team's practice in Charlotte on Monday. Each of them sat out this past Saturday, with Lowry now missing five straight games.

Martin returning to the lineup will be huge for the 76ers, who need his athleticism to serve as an outlet for rebounding as well as his stout defense. Paul George has returned to the lineup after missing more time with a left knee bone bruise but with ample time to rest following his return, he should remain good to go.