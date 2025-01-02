Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele is quickly becoming known for his powerful poster dunks. In Monday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Yabusele broke free on a fast break. Blazers forward Deni Avdija tried to stop him, but Yabusele leapt over Avdija for a spectacular dunk, a moment that brought back memories of his similar dunk over LeBron James in the Olympics.

Philadelphia 76ers broadcast team's playful jab at LeBron James

During Guerschon Yabusele’s post-game interview, the 76ers broadcast had some fun by teasing LeBron James. The broadcast humorously attributed Yabusele with “dunked on Deni Avdija like Deni Avdija was LeBron James.”

Yabusele scored 11 of his 16 points in a dominant second quarter, helping the Sixers pull away from the Blazers. Philadelphia built a 17-point lead during that stretch, with Yabusele making several key plays, including the highlight reel dunk over Portland forward Deni Avdija.

“I was just feeling good, and the other guys did a great job of finding me, you know?” Yabusele said in his post-game interview. “Get me open when I was open to get good shots and off the dribble and just get the offensive rebound and stuff like that.”

The Frenchman and the Sixers delivered an impressive defensive performance on Monday night, pressuring the Blazers into 26 turnovers that translated into 36 points for Philadelphia. The team played cohesively, embodying the collective identity that has started to define their style.

Yabusele's inspiring story

Yabusele has emerged as one of the most compelling stories early in the season. After spending five years playing overseas, he is proving he belongs in the NBA and is establishing himself as a key contributor to the Sixers' on-court success.

Guerschon Yabusele joined the Philadelphia 76ers before the 2024-25 season. Spotrac reports that the French forward is on a one-year deal worth $2,087,519. If the Sixers choose not to extend him, Yabusele will enter free agency and be free to sign with any team.

The 76ers forward is putting up career-best numbers this season, averaging 9.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Previously, he played for the Boston Celtics during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, where he averaged just 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Guerschon Yabusele posterizing LeBron James during the Paris Olympics

Yabusele represented France in the 2024 Paris Olympics, where his team faced LeBron James and Team USA in the gold medal matchup. Although the U.S. secured the gold medal, Yabusele created an unforgettable moment that will be remembered in basketball history.

With just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter, Yabusele received a hand-off pass and maneuvered past Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker. Charging toward the rim with momentum, Yabusele drew the attention of LeBron James, who quickly read the play.

The four-time NBA champion stationed himself just beyond the restricted area, seemingly ready to challenge the play. However, rather than contesting the shot in midair, James decided to position himself to draw a charge.

Unfazed by James' defense, Yabusele kept his sights locked on the hoop. He leapt over LeBron and slammed home an electrifying poster dunk.