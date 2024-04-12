The legendary Allen Iverson finally received his own statue from the Philadelphia 76ers. It resides outside of their practice facility and is an awesome way to honor Iverson for his efforts in Philly. However, NBA fans can't help but notice one small detail.
Once the statue was revealed, it looked to be a bit tiny. Allen Iverson seemed happy with it though and that's all that matters. But take a look at the 76ers' statue reveal for yourself!
the unveil from the 🔝. pic.twitter.com/njB9wWwanj
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) April 12, 2024
It just looks off right? I know Allen Iverson isn't the tallest player in the world but the statue just looks downright too small. Although that may be true, all of Philadelphia's statues are typically on the smaller side, according to 76ers team writer Erin Grugan.
for whatever it is worth, the AI statue is proportional with the others on the Legends Walk in Camden. for example, this is Charles Barkley with his. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/8MfbkcMp0G
— Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) April 12, 2024
A good point Grugan makes in her following post is that Allen Iverson's signature crossover move eliminates any kind of vertical height to the statue. Thus, that could be the reason why it looks so small.
“But, adding on that, I think the crossover pose takes so much verticality away that it makes it so much smaller looking…”
Even so, NBA fans had a field day with this one. They didn't hold back at all and the 76ers got absolutely roasted.
Sixers showing Allen Iverson his statue pic.twitter.com/VGNpwe7K6v
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 12, 2024
Zoolander quote for the win!
What is this? A statue for ants? pic.twitter.com/zNSLR2nn0q
— Broad STweet 🔔🦅 (@Broad_STweet) April 12, 2024
Allen Iverson's statue reveal looks rather similar.
No way the 76ers just unveiled a CJ McCollum statue 😭 pic.twitter.com/VGChNlMtGF
— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) April 12, 2024
A bobblehead might've been better.
Did y’all make him a bobble head?
— Anthony F. Irwin (@AnthonyIrwinLA) April 12, 2024
Jokes aside, Allen Iverson is more than deserving of a statue. He had an illustrious career that spanned 14 years. He's mainly remembered for his time with the 76ers. However, he also played for the Denver Nuggets and played just three games for the Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson finished his career, averaging 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He'll go down as one of the best pure scorers in basketball history.
76ers playoff outlook
The Philadelphia 76ers are at least guaranteed to participate in the play-in tournament. However, there is a wide range of outcomes for the team. They can finish anywhere between the fifth and eighth seeds of the Eastern Conference. They have two games remaining in the regular season. Considering they're both home games, Philly could avoid the play-in tournament.
However, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the 76ers. They have the talent necessary to compete but it just hasn't come together for whatever reason. Ideally, Philadelphia finishes as a five or six seed. That would give them their best chances of going on a potential deep playoff run.
With that said, look for the 76ers to be at their best in their final two games. They take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night then wrap up the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They're currently ranked as a seven seed and must win their final two games to avoid the play-in tournament.