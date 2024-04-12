The legendary Allen Iverson finally received his own statue from the Philadelphia 76ers. It resides outside of their practice facility and is an awesome way to honor Iverson for his efforts in Philly. However, NBA fans can't help but notice one small detail.

Once the statue was revealed, it looked to be a bit tiny. Allen Iverson seemed happy with it though and that's all that matters. But take a look at the 76ers' statue reveal for yourself!

It just looks off right? I know Allen Iverson isn't the tallest player in the world but the statue just looks downright too small. Although that may be true, all of Philadelphia's statues are typically on the smaller side, according to 76ers team writer Erin Grugan.

A good point Grugan makes in her following post is that Allen Iverson's signature crossover move eliminates any kind of vertical height to the statue. Thus, that could be the reason why it looks so small.

“But, adding on that, I think the crossover pose takes so much verticality away that it makes it so much smaller looking…”

Even so, NBA fans had a field day with this one. They didn't hold back at all and the 76ers got absolutely roasted.

Zoolander quote for the win!

Allen Iverson's statue reveal looks rather similar.

A bobblehead might've been better.

RECOMMENDED (Article Continues Below)
76ers' Joel Embiid surrounded by question marks

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Magic 76ers prediction

Cameron Zunkel ·

76ers' Nick Nurse standing next to the NBA play-in tournament logo

Sam DiGiovanni ·

Jokes aside, Allen Iverson is more than deserving of a statue. He had an illustrious career that spanned 14 years. He's mainly remembered for his time with the 76ers. However, he also played for the Denver Nuggets and played just three games for the Memphis Grizzlies. Iverson finished his career, averaging 26.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He'll go down as one of the best pure scorers in basketball history.

76ers playoff outlook

Joel Embiid
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are at least guaranteed to participate in the play-in tournament. However, there is a wide range of outcomes for the team. They can finish anywhere between the fifth and eighth seeds of the Eastern Conference. They have two games remaining in the regular season. Considering they're both home games, Philly could avoid the play-in tournament.

However, it's been a roller coaster of a season for the 76ers. They have the talent necessary to compete but it just hasn't come together for whatever reason. Ideally, Philadelphia finishes as a five or six seed. That would give them their best chances of going on a potential deep playoff run.

With that said, look for the 76ers to be at their best in their final two games. They take on the Orlando Magic on Friday night then wrap up the season against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. They're currently ranked as a seven seed and must win their final two games to avoid the play-in tournament.