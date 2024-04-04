The Philadelphia 76ers are playing the Miami Heat in a matchup that could have major implications on the Eastern Conference standings. There is an important injury update that the Sixers will be waiting to finalize ahead of the 7:30 PM EST matchup. Is Joel Embiid playing vs. the Heat?
Embiid is listed as “questionable — left knee injury recovery” on the NBA injury report. He made his return from a 29-game obscene in the 76ers' last game, leading a home win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. His stints were kept short but he ended up playing 29 minutes, recording 24 points, seven assists, six rebounds and three steals.
After the game, Embiid said that he planned to play against the Heat as long as his knee responded well in the morning after his first game back. He has yet to face the Heat this season while Miami's main star, Jimmy Butler, has not yet played against Philly this season. Miami won the first two matchups while Philly won the most recent.
The 76ers need a win over the Hear in order to have a better shot at escaping the Eastern Conference play-in. Philly trails Miami, who owns several advantages in tiebreakers, by 1.5 games in the standings. The Sixers are in eighth place and trail the Heat and Indiana Pacers, who fell to seventh after losing to the Brooklyn Nets.
Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness), Tobias Harris (left knee hyperextension) and Mo Bamba (illness) are all listed as questionable, too. Maxey has missed the 76ers' last two games and Bamba was inactive last game. De'Anthony Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress) and Robert Covington (left knee bone bruise/illness) remain out.
For the Heat, Tyler Herro (right foot; medial tendinitis) and Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery) are both listed as out. This will be Herro's 20th consecutive missed game and Richardson will miss his 23rd straight.
The question of whether Joel Embiid will play vs. the Heat has yet to be answered. Embiid will most likely go through his pregame warmups before his final status is determined, as is typical when he is listed as questionable. This story will be updated as more information is released.