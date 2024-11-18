The Philadelphia 76ers are continuing their road trip with a Monday night matchup against the Miami Heat, the first time they will play the rival they defeated in the Play-In Tournament last season. They are already shorthanded and may be down two stars instead of just one. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Heat? His status was up in the air yesterday but now, he seems unlikely to play.

Is Joel Embiid playing for 76ers vs. Heat?

Embiid is listed as doubtful to play on the NBA injury report due to an illness. The 76ers' superstar center was originally listed as questionable but was downgraded the day of the game. Should he be held out, it will be his ninth absence of the season as Philly tries to improve on its 2-10 record.

According to Gina Mizell of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Embiid was a full participant in the Sixers' practice on Sunday but was not at the team's morning shootaround on game day. While Embiid has played before after missing the team's shootaround, it’s not a good sign for his availability in tonight’s game. Although he does need to play more games to get his conditioning back up to speed, it seems unlikely that Philly would have him play through an illness.

Tyrese Maxey (right hamstring strain) remains out but is progressing toward a return. The Sixers have recalled rookie center Adem Bona from the Delaware Blue Coats to add more center depth. They will have to rely heavily on Paul George and Jared McCain to create shots for the offense.

The Heat have not yet submitted their injury report but played yesterday without Jimmy Butler due to a right ankle sprain. Butler being held out again would increase Philly's odds of pulling off an upset but other teams with worse rosters have managed to overcome injuries and beat the Sixers. Things are just not looking good for them right now.