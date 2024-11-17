The Philadelphia 76ers are 2-10 to start the 2024-25 season and have not yet had Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George in a game together. Although a Maxey injury was already going to prevent them from assembling the Big 3 in their next game against the Miami Heat on Monday, Embiid might also be sidelined.

Embiid has been added to the NBA injury report with an illness. He's listed as questionable while Maxey remains out with a right hamstring strain. If Embiid is held out, it would be his 11th missed game of the season and his third different reason for absence, along with left knee injury management and a suspension.

Andre Drummond was listed as questionable with an illness for the 76ers' last matchup, a Friday night loss to the Orlando Magic. He ended up playing in that game and was not on the team's initial injury report for Monday's game. Embiid, who was not on the injury report for the Orlando game, is now in jeopardy of missing Monday night's game in Miami.

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for 76ers' matchup vs. Heat

Embiid looked better to start the 76ers' last matchup but was clearly gassed down the stretch and unable to hold off a Magic run that put the game away. He played more minutes than he did in his season debut, recording 20 points and eight rebounds in almost 33 minutes, but he still very clearly needs to get his conditioning back up to speed.

The Heat, who are playing the 76ers on the second night of a back-to-back, have not released their injury report for their matchup at home against Philly. They ruled Jimmy Butler out for their Sunday matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers due to a right ankle sprain. Tyler Herro (left rotator cuff soreness), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (right hip flexor tightness), Nikola Jovic (nasal fracture) and Haywood Highsmith (left knee bone bruise) were all listed on the injury report but made available to play against Indy.