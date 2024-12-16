The Philadelphia 76ers will begin a home-and-home with the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Spectrum Center. They continue to deal with injury problems and will be shorthanded in their next game, missing two of their best players. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Hornets?

Despite a speck of hope that he could play, the big man will be sidelined yet again.

Is Joel Embiid playing vs. Hornets?

Embiid is listed as out on the NBA injury report due to a right sinus fracture. Nick Nurse indicated on Sunday that there was a chance he could play. However, Embiid will miss at least one game after taking a forearm to the face in the first half of Philly's loss to the Indiana Pacers on Friday night.

After continuing his recovery from last season's left knee injury into this season, Embiid had a handful of games with at least two days of rest to get back into the swing of things. Unfortunately, he was dealt yet another brutal injury that will force him to miss his 18th game of the season.

In roughly 50 minutes of action over his last two games, Embiid notched 43 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists on 17-37 shooting from the field. He had started to look really solid after looking like a shell of himself for his first few games of the season. The Sixers, sitting at 7-16, have started to pick it up following a brutal start to the season and need to pick up a win in Charlotte before their schedule starts to heat up.

Along with Embiid, the 76ers will be without Jared McCain (left knee meniscus tear), Caleb Martin (right shoulder impingement) and Adem Bona (left knee tendinopathy).

LaMelo Ball is listed as questionable due to a left calf strain. The Hornets star will look to return from a seven-game absence. Tre Mann (disc irritation) and Grant Williams (right ACL tear) have been ruled out.