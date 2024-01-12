76ers superstar Joel Embiid has dealt with a left knee injury for the last week.

The Philadelphia 76ers will get their first look of the season against the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. As they take the court at the Wells Fargo Center, they will look to snap a brief losing streak. Heading into the game, the status of one particular player is on everyone's mind. Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Kings?

Embiid has once again been ruled out and is listed with left knee inflammation on the NBA injury report. It will be his third straight missed game and 10th on the season overall. The superstar center is considered day-to-day and Nick Nurse previously expressed optimism that he would be able to play tonight. Instead, he will once again sit out and recover.

The 76ers lost their last game against the Atlanta Hawks, falling to 2-7 in games where Embiid doesn’t play. Their defense has been especially rocky as neither Paul Reed nor Mo Bamba has been able to provide a level of rim protection that makes up for Philly's inadequate perimeter defense.

Tyrese Maxey will once again be tasked with leading the 76ers' offense without the NBA's leading scorer. He and Tobias Harris, fresh off of 30-point games, will have to keep pace with a tough Kings squad led by stars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Robert Covington is also out due to left knee inflammation. Two-way player Kenneth Lofton Jr. is out with an AC joint sprain. For the Kings, Kevin Huerter is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain.

