The Philadelphia 76ers are desperate to turn the page after an awful, injury-plagued 24-58 campaign. They have brought in some new players like VJ Edgecombe, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, to position the franchise for long-term success. But the organization is also retaining some familiar faces to assist the squad in its present efforts to make a deep playoffs run. The Sixers are re-signing Eric Gordon on a one-year veteran minimum contract, via Zach Ciavolella of Philly Sports Network and MetroPhilly.

The 17-year shooting guard declined his $3.4 million player option like everyone anticipated and is returning for a second campaign in the City of Brotherly Love. Despite Gordon's limitations at this point of his career, he still shot an incredibly efficient 40.9 percent from behind the 3-point line in 39 games last season. The 2017 Sixth Man of the Year underwent wrist surgery in February and is 36 years old, but management still covets his skill set and experience.

“Eric is a prolific shot maker whose ability to space the floor will serve our rotation well,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said. “He’s been a great fit on and off the court with this organization and we’re fortunate to have him back.”

Gordon could add more than 76ers fans think

While some fans might be discouraged to know that the aging Eric Gordon will potentially take minutes from younger talents, Ciavolella highlighted a potential advantage to come from this move.

“The roster undoubtedly has holes, but one benefit of bringing Gordon back is his connection with VJ Edgecombe,” the beat reporter posted on X. “Both players are from the Bahamas and have an existing relationship. Gordon also came into the league with similar strengths and weaknesses as Edgecombe.”

Philadelphia expects the supremely athletic Edgecombe to be a vital part of their future, so it makes sense to make his transition to the NBA as easy as possible. If Gordon can help him quickly find his footing on the Sixers, then he will be well worth the reported $3.6 million he is going to earn during the 2025-26 campaign.

In addition to valuing the former top-10 pick's guidance and leadership, the 76ers also need to fill out their bench. Guerschon Yabusele, who revived his NBA career with Philadelphia, signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the New York Knicks on Tuesday. The squad is also in danger of losing breakout guard Quentin Grimes, considering it could cost $20-plus million per year to keep the restricted free agent.

Eric Gordon cannot replicate his production, but he at least guarantees some continuity in Philly's supporting cast. Daryl Morey and the 76ers are under pressure to make additional moves that can position the franchise for a potentially massive turnaround next season. If this team is not a serious competitor in a presumably wide-open Eastern Conference, fans may riot.

