The Philadelphia 76ers have finalized a new three-year contract with forward Justin Edwards after declining his $1.9 million team option for the upcoming season, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes two guaranteed years and will pay Edwards $2 million in the 2025–26 season, marking a significant step forward in the young player’s promising NBA journey.

Edwards, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Kentucky, went undrafted in 2024 despite once being projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick. He signed a two-way deal with the Sixers shortly after the draft and steadily rose through the ranks, earning a promotion to a standard NBA contract in February 2025.

The Sixers will utilize their Non-Bird rights to complete the new agreement, and while the third year is not fully confirmed, it’s likely to include a team option which would allow Philadelphia to retain restricted free agent rights in 2027.

In his rookie season, Edwards played in 44 games and started 26 of them. He posted averages of 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while logging 26.3 minutes per contest. His efficiency stood out for a rookie, shooting 45.5% from the field, 36.3% from 3-point range, and 69.6% from the free-throw line.

Edwards particularly improved in the final month of the season. In April, his numbers jumped to 14.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 37.2% from beyond the arc.

The Sixers' front office clearly views Edwards as a developmental success. His new contract guarantees him over $4 million across the next two seasons, rewarding his consistent performance and growth as a rotation player.

This move fits into a broader set of offseason decisions for Philadelphia. The team recently declined Jared Butler’s $2.3 million team option for 2025–26 and expects Andre Drummond to pick up his $5 million player option. In contrast, the Edwards deal represents an investment in long-term depth and development.

For a player who began the year on a two-way contract and had no guarantees, Justin Edwards’ evolution into a reliable NBA contributor, and now a multi-year signee, reflects both his individual growth and the effectiveness of the Philadelphia 76ers' developmental strategy. His retention gives Philadelphia a cost-controlled, high-upside wing as they continue shaping their roster heading into free agency.