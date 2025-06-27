After the Philadelphia 76ers did reasonably well in the NBA Draft, they scored big by securing the return of Andre Drummond.

On Friday, Drummond officially agreed to a player option worth $5 million for the upcoming year, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

The terms of the agreement allow for Drummond to remain with the 76ers for another year and forgo free agency.

The 76ers are coming off a season in which they finished 24-58. Two of their top players, Joel Embiid and Paul George, sustained injuries, thus hampering their offense.

As for Drummond, he had to go through the rigors of injury and underperformance. He missed 17 games due to a toe injury. As a result, Drummond played in 40 games this year.

In turn, his rebounding numbers declined, as he averaged 7.8 rebounds per game. His career average is 12.1 rebounds per game.

Altogether, Drummond averaged 7.3 points and 18.8 points per game.

In addition to Drummond, other veterans, Eric Gordon and Kelly Oubre Jr, are expected to return this season.

The value of Andre Drummond to the 76ers

Drummond has played 12 years in the NBA. He has developed a reputation as one of the best rebounders in the game.

Throughout his career, Drummond won four NBA rebounding titles (2016, 2018, 2019, 2020). Drummond has been with the 76ers since 2024.

He previously played for the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, and Chicago Bulls.

When it comes to the 76ers, Drummond provides much relief to Embiid in the paint. Given Embiid's history with injuries, Drummond is a reliable asset at the five position.

In addition, Drummond is one of the oldest players on the team at 31 years of age. He is looked at as a mentor and leader for a fairly younger and still developing team.

He may not be the All-Star talent he once was, but he is still a much needed presence for a team in need.