The Philadelphia 76ers are making some roster moves before free agency begins, and it seems like they could be looking to make a few changes and sign new faces. The first thing they did was decline the team option of one of their key players at the end of the season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“The Philadelphia 76ers are declining guard Lonnie Walker IV’s team option worth $2.9 million, making him a free agent, sources tell ESPN. Walker averaged 12.3 points, 23.8 minutes, and 35.4% 3-point shooting in 20 games for the 76ers last season,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

About an hour later, another one of their key players declined their option to become a free agent.

“Philadelphia 76ers guard Eric Gordon is declining his $3.4 million player option to explore free agency, sources tell ESPN. A return to the 76ers is still possible,” Charania wrote.

Gordon was not able to play that many games this season, and he had to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist in February 2025, which ultimately ended his year. For Walker, he was important for the 76ers toward the end of the season with everybody dealing with injuries.

Now, the 76ers will try to retain some of their other free agents, while possibly looking to add new talent.

76ers looking to retain key free agents

There are two free agents that the 76ers have who they may be looking to retain, and its Guerschon Yabusele and Quentin Grimes. Yabusele is getting a lot of interest from other teams, and the San Antonio Spurs are one of the teams that could look to re-sign him, according to Marc Stein.

“San Antonio is being projected by rivals as a team to watch (but presumably not the only one) to lure Guerschon Yabusele away from Philadelphia when free agency begins Monday, league sources tell The Stein Line,” Stein wrote.

For Grimes, it seems like the 76ers want to keep him, but it will come down to what his contract could look like, according to Jake Fischer.

“Multiple numbers-crunchers we consulted indicated that Grimes, after his breakout scoring for the Sixers in March, does appear to be heading for a payday that starts north of the $14.1 million midlevel exception,” Fischer wrote.

Grimes was the best available player on the 76ers toward the end of the season, and it would be imperative for them to do what they can to bring him back.