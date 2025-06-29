Philadelphia 76ers Kelly Oubre Jr. just made a major $8.4 million contract decision ahead of free agency. Philadelphia is coming off a dismal season that saw the franchise heavily struggle with injuries. While the uncertainty behind Joel Embiid and Paul George's health status will always be a concern, there is some room for optimism. Jared McCain will be returning after an encouraging rookie season, and the Sixers have added some much-needed new players from the 2025 NBA Draft. That includes No. 3 overall pick VJ Edgecombe.

While the former Baylor standout has the talent to start right away on the 76ers, the franchise is getting some great news on a key role player. ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania broke the news on Oubre Jr.

“Philadelphia 76ers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is picking up his $8.4 million player option for next season to return to the team, sources tell ESPN.”

The 29-year-old has been a productive starter for Nick Nurse's team over the past two years. Last season, Oubre Jr. averaged 15.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. The former Kansas standout consistently picked up the top defensive assignments throughout the year and added key wing depth to a 76ers' roster that desperately needed it. Kelly's return significantly helps Philadelphia's quest for a bounce-back season, and there's a legitimate chance that this could happen.

The Eastern Conference, on paper, feels more open at the top than it's been in years past. The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers are both injury-ridden, with the former undergoing significant roster changes. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to exorcise their most recent playoff demons, while the New York Knicks are still in the process of finding a new head coach. There are other threats in the conference as well, like the revamped Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, and Atlanta Hawks, but Philadelphia has the chance to be relevant again in the East.

Overall, this was a selfless act by Oubre Jr., who surely believes in this roster's ability to compete right now. Oubre Jr., Embiid, George, Maxey, Edgecombe, and McCain give Philadelphia a solid six-man core to build around for this upcoming season. While the 76ers do not have much room to sign any impactful free agents, their expectations remain unchanged. This group is supposed to be a legitimate Eastern Conference contender, and with the way the East is shaping up, it's now or never.